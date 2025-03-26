In Talks with Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, and the Cast of ‘The Residence’

The Residence, Netflix’s latest twist-filled mystery series from the minds of Shonaland and Scandal alum Paul Williams Davies, invites viewers behind the scenes of a disastrous White House State Dinner turned murder scene.

Set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the world’s most famous mansion, this screwball whodunnit mixes political intrigue with sharp comedy and high-stakes suspense. At the center of the chaos is Cordelia Cupp, played by Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba. A brilliant, bird-loving, and fiercely unconventional consulting detective, she is called in to crack the case and is joined (somewhat reluctantly) by Randall Park‘s straight-laced FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, her skeptical partner for the evening and our Watson to her Sherlock.

Advertisement

Together, the mismatched duo must shift through a dizzying array of suspects and secrets to solve the murder of the White House’s chief usher, played by Giancarlo Esposito. With 132 rooms, 157 suspects, and one dead body, The Residence will ignite your inner detective from the very beginning.

Advertisement

Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Paul Fitzgerald, and Barrett Foa also stars in the series.

Advertisement

Instinct recently had the opportunity to sit down with Aduba and Park and talk more about how The Residence is a fresh spin on the murder-mystery genre, how they prepared to bring their starring characters to life, and why the show is appealing to LGBTQ+ audiences. We also caught up with Watson and Marino, who spoke on what drew them to this project, how their characters challenged them in new ways, and whether they found themselves leaning more into comedy or crime-solving.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Uzo Aduba & Randall Park…

Advertisement

Susan Kelechi Watson and Ken Marino…