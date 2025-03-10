Inside ‘Picture This’ with Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin

What happens when love, destiny, and an old flame collide?

In Picture This, a heartfelt rom-com directed by Prarthana Mohan (The Miseducation of Bindu) and written by Nikita Lalwani (Gifted), Simone Ashely stars as Pia, a struggling photographer who receives an intriguing prediction: her next five dates will determine both her romantic and professional future. However, with her sister’s wedding fast approaching and her family taking charge of her love life, things take an unexpected turn when she reunites with her ex, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Caught between the past, the present, and an uncertain future, Pia must navigate a whirlwind of emotions – and some hilariously disastrous dates – while figuring out what (and who) she truly wants.

The film also features a stellar ensemble of supporting cast members, including Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Anoushka Chadha, and Phil Dunster.

Picture This is now streaming on Prime Video, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with the starring duo, who are no strangers to epic love stories. Ashley captivated audiences as the lead in Bridgerton Season 2, while Fiennes Tiffin became a household name starring in the After film series.

In addition to discussing the project itself, they also share how they wanted to approach their roles, fun and unexpected moments on set, and why Picture This is appealing to queer audiences.

Check out the full video interview below.