Interview: Joseph Shepherd Shares the Deets on ‘Sissy That Talk’

Step aside darling. There’s a new late night host in town!

Best known for his viral web series Exposed, featuring in-depth and unfiltered interviews with some of the biggest stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond, media personality Joseph Shepherd has landed his very own talk show from Forever Dog and the Moguls of Media (MOM) Network – created and executive produced by Drag Race superstars Willam and Alaska.

Premiering January 24 on YouTube and MOM+, Sissy That Talk will showcase an iconic drag guest sitting down for an over-the-top interview, playing games, answering hard-hitting questions, diving into their past, and so much more.

New episodes will drop each Tuesday, and the eight-episode first season will kick off with Katya. Upcoming guests will include Adore Delano, Monét X Change, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Laganja Estranja, and Tammie Brown, among others.

In an official statement, Shepherd says:

“I am beyond excited for everyone to see ‘Sissy That Talk!’ To have my vision of a late night show properly executed by MOM and Forever Dog has fulfilled a big dream of mine. Get ready for chaos to ensue, laughs to be had, games, green screen challenges, and of course, getting to the bottom of some serious drama with your favorite drag queens. I cannot wait for you all to see the hard work the team has put behind it. And with Willam and Alaska executive producing, what can go wrong!?”

Shepherd took some time to talk more about the new show with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Joseph Shepherd…

Follow Shepherd: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube