What Would Steve Say? Robert Irwin Gets Real About Those Underwear Ads

When you’re the son of Steve Irwin, the legendary Crocodile Hunter, stepping into the spotlight means more than just showcasing your dad’s famous enthusiasm for wildlife. It means carrying the weight of his legacy while navigating a path that sometimes veers far from wrangling crocodiles and into…well, Bonds underwear.

Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, has recently stripped down for the iconic Australian underwear brand, Bonds. The campaign, which has already garnered attention, features Irwin in his skivvies (along with some rather bold wildlife companions, like snakes and spiders), a departure from his usual khaki-filled wardrobe.

Naturally, the question arises: what would Steve have thought of his son flaunting his goods in an underwear ad? Turns out, Robert’s been thinking about that too. “I thought a lot about what dad would say about this, actually,” he tells PEOPLE. “There’d be a few crikey’s thrown around!” And who could argue? Steve Irwin was all about the thrills—and maybe the cheeky charm of an underwear campaign would have fit right in with his fearless spirit.

But it wasn’t just the chance to show off his Bond’s collection that drew Robert to the campaign. The Aussie brand wanted to showcase something uniquely Australian, and who better to represent than the Irwin family? Robert admits that while he normally layers khaki over his Bonds, this was something different—and perhaps a little daring for the usually more modest wildlife ambassador.

“This is something new,” he says with a laugh, and let’s be honest, we’re all here for it. After all, he’s been known to do a lot of things with a bit of flair (usually involving the natural world), but this time, it’s about more than just selling underwear. It’s about promoting Australia’s laid-back vibe, its unique wildlife, and the conservation work that runs deep in Robert’s veins.

And then there’s the obvious bonus: a little extra attention never hurt if it helps spread the word on conservation. “I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things as possible,” he shares. “Plus, if it helps highlight my animal conservation efforts, the attention will have been worth it.”

As for his dad’s possible reaction, Robert doesn’t hold back: “My dad is and always will be my hero. He’s my absolute hero. My inspiration through everything I do.” Steve Irwin’s legacy is one of boundless enthusiasm, an unapologetic love for animals, and a powerful drive to make the world better. It’s no wonder that Robert carries that same energy in everything he does, including his work on animal conservation and, apparently, underwear ads.

But it wasn’t just the conservation work that set Steve apart; it was his sheer passion. “He truly [thought you] should give 100% at every single thing you do,” Robert says, citing his dad’s unrelenting commitment to his cause—whether it was rescuing crocodiles in dangerous situations or being a dad. That same passion clearly fuels Robert today, from wrangling animals on the family’s Australia Zoo property to posing for an underwear shoot.

“[Steve] was equally passionate about everything he did,” Robert reflects. “And that’s something I want to try and do in my life.” Robert doesn’t shy away from acknowledging that no one will ever truly replace Steve Irwin’s one-of-a-kind spirit. “There’ll never be another Steve Irwin,” he says. “But if I can carry forward a little bit of that positivity, that passion, that enthusiasm to a new generation, then my job’s done.”

So yes, while Robert may be rocking a different kind of outfit than his dad ever did, the essence of Steve Irwin is unmistakably alive in his son. And whether he’s rescuing wildlife or showing off some new Bonds, it’s clear that Robert is doing it all with his dad’s legacy—and a healthy dose of cheeky enthusiasm—on his side.

Crikey, what a legacy.

Source: People