Is It Real or a Prop? Hottest Stars Reveal Their Full-Frontal Secrets

Get ready for a whole lot of male anatomy talk—but with a side of humor, as actors reveal whether their nude scenes were authentic or just… well, a bit of movie magic.

Let’s talk about it—and by “it,” I mean the thing that’s been making waves, causing speculation, and getting its fair share of screen time lately. That’s right, the prosthetic penis! It seems that in Hollywood, full-frontal nudity isn’t always about what you’re packing, but what’s packed in the prop department. From Jason Isaacs to Jonathan Bailey, these stars are letting it all hang out… or not.

Jason Isaacs: A Robe, a “White Lotus,” and a Prosthetic… Maybe?

Jason Isaacs’ character on The White Lotus, Timothy Ratliff, has a memorable, albeit accidental, nude moment. During a particularly hazy scene, his character is caught walking around in a robe with nothing but some pretty wild intentions. But, before you start imagining Isaacs as the next breakout male lead in your dreams, let’s clear up the confusion—no, that wasn’t the real deal.

In a candid chat, his onscreen kids, Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook, spilled the beans. “That wasn’t his real penis!” Nivola laughed, with Hook chiming in, “It was a prosthetic. He was very excited to do it.” Isaacs himself joked that the scene was so far removed from reality, it might as well have been digital—because, you know, “the magic of TV.”

But hey, Isaacs took it like a champ—especially considering how much pride he took in his prosthetic appendage. Let’s just say, if he ever decides to leave acting for a career in… prop-making, he’d have one heck of a portfolio.

Cooper Koch: The “Real Deal” in Monsters—No Prosthetics, No Problem

When Cooper Koch dropped a bombshell on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about the full-frontal scene in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, there was no room for mystery. “Mine was not a prosthetic,” he said confidently. Cohen’s reaction? A playful, “Congratulations, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

Mark Wahlberg: Prosthetics, the Gift that Keeps on Giving

Mark Wahlberg’s iconic Boogie Nights moment is still one of the most talked-about instances of Hollywood prosthetic magic. Wahlberg, who played the larger-than-life Eddie Adams aka Dirk Diggler, has since recalled how awkward the whole prosthetic process was. “It’s very uncomfortable. Very awkward,” he said during a 2014 interview. Yet, this particular prosthetic has held sentimental value. In fact, Wahlberg revealed that he still has the prop, tucked away in a safe—because, who wouldn’t want to keep the most memorable part of their acting career locked away, right?

Finn Wittrock: A Fitting Tribute to Dirk Diggler

And speaking of Wahlberg’s infamous prosthetic, Finn Wittrock had to walk through similar terrain when it came time to wear his own in Ratched (Ryan Murphy’s prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest). Wittrock even had a chat with Murphy before filming to figure out how to “navigate” the delicate situation. Thankfully, Murphy assured him, “It’s going to be very tasteful, very far away”—which, in the world of prosthetics, is basically code for, ‘don’t expect the camera to zoom in.’

And for the record, Wittrock also admitted that this was his first time donning such a prop, but it was far from his first experience with prosthetics. “I’ve done prosthetic noses, hands, necks… but I didn’t think I would ever be doing that,” he laughed.

Jonathan Bailey: A Whole New Kind of “Hand” in the Process

Fans of Fellow Travelers are familiar with Jonathan Bailey’s steamy role, but when Seth Meyers asked if he had any involvement in choosing the, shall we say, props for the show’s explicit scenes, Bailey didn’t disappoint. “Just one hand,” Bailey laughed, referencing his, um, “hands-on” approach to the show. When Meyers showed him a blurred-out photo of potential prosthetics, Bailey joked, “They’ve all got their different personalities.” Now, that’s some serious acting range. If only we could get a behind-the-scenes tour of that prop room.

Theo James: The “Pee-Pee Prosthetic” That Stole the Show

In The White Lotus season two, Theo James had a jaw-dropping, uh, reveal in the very first episode. While many fans were left slack-jawed (no pun intended), James quickly cleared the air during a chat with Jimmy Fallon. “It’s a pee-pee prosthetic,” James confessed with a grin. “It’s like [the makeup designer] stole it off a donkey in the field.” The humility! The transparency! You’ve got to love it.

Sebastian Stan: The “Robot Penis” in Pam & Tommy

We’d be remiss not to mention Sebastian Stan’s infamous role in Pam & Tommy, where, let’s face it, the prosthetic penis practically had its own acting credit. As Stan explained, the talking appendage wasn’t just a simple prop; it was a full-fledged mechanical creation, complete with robotics and puppetry. Yes, two men operated it from 20 feet away. Because who wouldn’t want to be a part of that creative team?

Simon Rex: Red Rocket’s Big Reveal

When Simon Rex starred in Red Rocket, there was a lot of speculation about whether the very intimate scenes were real or prosthetic. While Rex initially played coy, he eventually admitted that it was indeed a prosthetic—and that while he wasn’t allowed to keep it. Ah, the dreams of future generations!

Adam Demos: The Mystery of Sex/Life’s Big Scene

And then, there’s Adam Demos. In Sex/Life, a certain shower scene made waves, sparking a wave of speculation about whether his, ahem, assets were entirely real. Demos kept the mystery alive for a while but later confirmed that it was indeed a prosthetic. In a hilarious nod to his mates, he said, “They think it was hilarious.” Well, now they’ve got a lifetime of material. Lucky them.

Final Thoughts: The Realest Thing on Screen? The Humor

From prosthetics to perfectly placed cameras, the world of full-frontal nudity in Hollywood is a blend of craftsmanship, humor, and yes, a little bit of mystery. But at the end of the day, it’s the actors’ ability to embrace the art of the reveal that makes these moments so memorable. Whether it’s a prosthetic appendage or the real deal, these stars are proving one thing: they’re willing to show up, get real, and laugh about it along the way.

And if you’re wondering whether it’s real or rubber, just remember—sometimes, the fun is in the mystery.

