Is It Time To Start Calling Efron Zaddy Zac? Stephen King Thinks So…

Bad Grandpa star Zac Efron has been a Hollywood heartthrob since he starred in High School Musical on the Disney Channel in 2006, sixteen years ago. [Why did I think HSM happened years before that? lol] The soon-to-be-named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, c’mon you know he is going to win that title one day, is starring in the remake of the Stephen King classic Firestarter.

The original 1984 movie starred Heather Locklear and David Keith as parents to a young girl with exceptional powers. Who played that young girl? Rom-com queen turned feel-good talk show host Drew Barrymore. (LOVE HER!)

Efron will take on the role of father to the title character, played by Ryan Keira Armstrong. Yep, you read that right, The Greatest Showman star has now aged enough to play the father to a nine-year-old daughter.

How did that happen? I am not mentally prepared for this, don’t we get to vote on stuff like this? I mean he is 34, so it is entirely possible and plausible that he would have a 9-year-old daughter. This kind of feels like when Dawn shows up as Buffy’s younger sister in season five literally out of nowhere.

I can’t be the only one that thinks this, Zanandi Botes from Cracked agrees with me writing,

“Now we all have to somehow be okay with Efron not only playing Magic Daddy in Firestarter, but also one of the three dads in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Three Men and a Baby? It’s asking a lot — we’ve been through so much. Society just isn’t ready to say goodbye to the youthful romping of onscreen Efron. The actor himself even said he was a bit thrown at how big a step playing dads so suddenly turned out to be. He loves it though, and said he’s ready to play more.”

What? Now he’s playing ANOTHER dad? In another remake? The hits just keep coming! I miss the hunky himbo Zac like in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, New Year’s Eve, and Neighbors. Two of those three movies were hysterical. The other one, meh. You can probably guess which two I find funny.

Related: Twitter thirsts over Zac Efron’s beach bod

I mean he does look HOT AF in that photo above. Maybe I am coming around to Zaddy Zac. Double Z. On taking this role The Lucky One actor admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how unprepared he was,

“When we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday. It was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me.”

Firestarter opens in theaters and on Peacock Friday May 13th

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​}

Sources: Cracked