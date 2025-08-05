Is That Really Dave Franco? The Prosthetic Mystery Behind ‘Together’

When you think of ‘Together,’ it’s safe to say that the first thing that comes to mind isn’t just the heartwarming story of a couple navigating the ups and downs of their decade-long relationship—no, it’s probably the really wild, super-nude, genitals-attached-in-the-bathroom-stall scene. Yes, you read that right.

The film follows real-life married couple Alison Brie (Community) and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) as Millie and Tim, a pair of lovebirds who move to the country, only to get caught up in some seriously weird, terrifying shenanigans. Spoiler alert: it’s not just the strange cave water that’s the issue—it’s also their rapidly evolving, uh, physical attachment, which leads to one very unhinged bathroom stall scene that viewers will either be gasping, gagging, or laughing at.

But what’s the deal with the film’s genitals? Are those really Dave Franco’s bits we see attached to his wife’s parts? Or is this all some masterful prosthetic wizardry? Thankfully, director Michael Shanks (who is as open about his weird filmmaking process as he is about his penchant for practical effects) sat down with Out to spill the beans on one of the film’s most, well, unforgettable moments.

Prosthetics, But Make It Sexy

While fans may be eagerly debating whether the scene in question featured Franco’s actual manhood, Shanks is here to set the record straight—well, sort of. Yes, it was prosthetic, but the backstory of how that prosthetic came to be is straight out of a director’s fever dream.

Shanks confessed that, originally, the film’s prosthetics budget was, in his words, “limited.” So, how do you get a believable, realistic prosthetic for a bathroom stall sex scene on a budget?

“Well, it just so happened that my partner at the time was the lead designer of a sex toy company, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a bunch of very realistic genitals, just lying around in a drawer in my home office.’”

You can’t make this up. Shanks then handed over one of those “very realistic genitals” to the prosthetics team, who, naturally, worked their magic, transforming it into something perfectly fit for the film. And according to Shanks, the result was one of his favorite shots in the entire film. Who knew that one man’s drawer full of sex toys could become cinematic history?

“I think I can reveal that it was prosthetic,” Shanks says, “but that was such a crazy shot to bring up to the producers. Like, ‘Hey guys, we need to do this shot. Trust me, it’s going to work. It’s going to be great.’”

Practical Effects: The Unsung Hero of ‘Together’

Now, beyond the zany genital prosthetics, Together’s biggest claim to fame is Shanks’ commitment to practical effects. If there’s one thing he knows, it’s how to make practical effects that feel like they might just give you nightmares. The director admitted that 80% of the film’s effects were all done the old-fashioned way, and the results speak for themselves.

“My background is as a VFX artist,” Shanks shared, “so I did a lot of the VFX in the film myself—probably the more subtle stuff that you’d never notice. But having practical effects throughout probably 80 percent of the effects gags in the film was amazing.”

On any given day on set, you might see puppets, prosthetics, or—wait for it—a shoebox full of human genitals (no, we’re not exaggerating). And yes, while CGI had its role to play, it was all about that visceral, real-world craft that took center stage.

Shanks loves the process of mixing both practical and digital effects, but there’s something uniquely unsettling about the way things get weird and gnarly on screen. It’s the kind of film that shows the fragility of love—and flesh—without ever flinching.

A Film for the Brave

If you’re someone who appreciates boundary-pushing, unsettlingly bizarre cinema (and, well, the occasional prosthetic genitals), then Together might just be your next cult classic. Whether you’re cackling at the chaos or questioning your own tolerance for weirdness, it’s definitely a ride. As critics have said, the film is “totally unhinged” and “amusingly disgusting.” But if you’re into films that make you laugh, gasp, and maybe cringe all at the same time, Together is a must-watch.

With a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 75 out of 100 on Metacritic, it’s clearly doing something right. So, if you want to dive into a world where love, loyalty, and flesh are tested—and you don’t mind the occasional genital prosthetic—this one’s for you.

Together is now playing in US cinemas and will be available in the UK on August 14th. If you’re ready for something that will leave you gasping for more (in more ways than one), this is the movie you didn’t know you needed.