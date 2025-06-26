Chi Lewis-Parry Bares It All in ’28 Years Later’ — Prosthetic and All

The gays love a good monster — especially one who enters the chat 6′8″, completely nude, and emotionally complex. Enter Chi Lewis-Parry: a former MMA fighter turned actor, and now, the internet’s new favorite undead sex symbol.

In 28 Years Later, the long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Danny Boyle’s iconic zombie films, Lewis-Parry plays Samson, a towering, terrifying Alpha variant of the rage-infected — or, as he puts it, the “King of the Infected.” He’s fast, he’s brutal, and he’s naked. No, like, actually naked. The film doesn’t shy away from full-frontal zombie fury, and queer audiences? We noticed.

From Slam Dunks to Skull-Crushing Stunts

Before he was bearing all for the apocalypse, Chi Lewis-Parry was playing professional basketball in the UK, training with NBA teams in the States, and eventually becoming an undefeated MMA heavyweight fighter. You know, just normal gay fantasy fodder.

He only turned to acting after the COVID lockdowns, when — as he put it in a recent interview — he figured it was time to “follow the passion.” He’s since popped up in Pistol, Pennyworth, Slow Horses, and this year’s Gladiator II, but 28 Years Later marks his official “Oh hello, who is THAT?” moment.

About That Prosthetic…

Samson may be undead, but he’s not shy. In a now-infamous Variety interview, Lewis-Parry explained why prosthetics were necessary for the film — specifically to keep things appropriate for 13-year-old co-star Alfie Williams.

“There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity but it has to be fake nudity,” he said. “It was to protect him. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!”

And when pressed about how the prosthetic compares to the real deal?

“Well, I’m 6′8″… I’ll say no more!”

Reader, we screamed. The girls, the gays, and the theys — we know what that means.

Is He One of Us?

Let’s clear it up: Chi Lewis-Parry isn’t LGBTQ — at least not that we know of. But he’s warm, comfortable in his skin, and effortlessly queer-adjacent — honestly, a bigger serve than most corporate Pride efforts could dream of.

He doesn’t pander. He just exists: shirtless, respectful, emotionally available, and terrifyingly hot. The queer thirst is real, but so is the admiration.

Nudity as Narrative? Yes, Please.

What makes Samson’s nakedness actually interesting — beyond the obvious — is how it plays into queer-coded themes of exposure, vulnerability, and breaking societal rules. He’s stripped bare in more ways than one, a metaphorical canvas for rage, grief, and animalistic desire. It’s giving “monster as metaphor,” and queer viewers are eating it up like it’s a midnight double feature at the Eagle.

In a genre where male nudity is rare and often played for laughs or shock, 28 Years Later says, “No — here’s a massive, naked man who’s both terrifying and beautiful.” It’s radical, weirdly tender, and a refreshing break from the usual apocalypse bro tropes.

Final Thoughts from the Queer Section

Chi Lewis-Parry may not be part of the LGBTQ community, but he’s serving major ally energy — and queer fans have already made him an honorary member. Because let’s be real: if the world ends, we’re teaming up with the 6′8″ naked zombie king with kind eyes, a prosthetic, and emotional intelligence.

He’s not just a monster. He’s a moment.

