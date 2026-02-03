Isaac Powell Gets Slippery with Evan Peters in a Steamy Fight

Isaac Powell is here to serve the drama—and we’re not talking about acting. We’re talking about goo. You know, the kind of slippery, lubed-up, 12-hour-lasting slime that’s perfect for a wrestling match with Evan Peters. Yeah, you read that right. A slime-filled, sticky fight with Evan Peters. This is everything you never knew you needed, and then some.

So what’s the deal with the slime? Well, buckle up, babe. In Ryan Murphy’s new series The Beauty, based on Jeremy Haun’s comics, beauty is literally transmitted via a sexually transmitted virus. It’s all about that glow-up, but with the kind of twisted side effects that leave you drenched in goo and writhing in slime-filled battle. Classic Murphy, right?

Powell + Peters Wrestling Covered in Goop… for 12 Hours

Isaac Powell, darling, had us in a chokehold (pun intended) when he spilled the slime tea.

“Me and Evan had a good time wrestling around in all that goop,” Powell said.

You wish you could have been there, don’t you? But before you get too thirsty—let’s talk about that slime. According to Powell, the stuff is like the gift that keeps on giving. It never dries, and it stays “lubricated and wet for 12 hours.” Baby, 12 hours of non-stop slickness? That’s not just a fight scene, that’s a whole mood.

Imagine, if you will: Powell, Evan Peters, a viscous, blood-soaked slime, and action. It’s everything that gay dreams are made of, but with an extra layer of gooey chaos. Powell even admits he doesn’t know what exactly the goop is made of. “That was a mixture of a lot of things, all of them gooey and bloody,” he said. So… are we talking about some extreme sexy cosplay or a whole new level of liquid-based bonding? You decide.

Thirsting Over Evan Peters: The Slime Wrestling Edition

Okay, let’s get to the real star of the show: Evan Peters, covered in goo and giving us all the wet and wild vibes we never knew we needed. We’re talking about a full-on slime-soaked Evan Peters—sweaty, bloodied, and, frankly, serving looks like no one else can. There’s something about him in this series that’s just extra thirsty. From his intensity to that smoldering stare, it’s like he’s been dipped in liquid desire, and we’re all just here for it.

You know Evan’s got that smoldering, irresistible charm that makes us want to do… more than just watch. Whether he’s caught in a fight scene or just standing there, drenched in slime, he’s giving us that dangerous allure—like he’s about to drag you into a world of chaos, blood, and, well… pure sexy mayhem.

Ryan Murphy’s Version of ‘Wet and Wild’

Ryan Murphy’s genius pitch to Powell was simple: an epic action sequence. And let’s be real—what’s more epic than two hot guys wrestling in a slippery mess of goo? Powell was down immediately. “I went into it knowing that I was going to be doing an action scene, so that aspect of it I was really looking forward to,” he said. Really looking forward to. Oh, honey, we can only imagine how much he was looking forward to it—after all, it’s not every day you get to roll around in goo with Evan Peters.

Can you imagine the chemistry? One minute, they’re two actors just doing their thing, and the next, they’re dripping wet, rolling in a 12-hour-lasting slime bath. If this doesn’t scream “gay romance meets Ryan Murphy’s fever dream,” I don’t know what does.

Lube, Blood, and Not a Single Dry Moment

Here’s the real kicker: that slime never dries. NEVER. That means it’s continuously lubricated and wet for the entire shoot. You know what that means, right? No awkward dry patches—just a constant, steamy sheen of slime keeping things slick for maximum thirst trap vibes.

Powell joked, “That stuff stays lubricated and wet for all 12 hours, baby!” Oh, we know, Isaac. We know.

What exactly was in the goo? Well, it’s still a mystery, but it’s probably safe to say that whatever it is, it does its job—because those 12 hours? PURE. SLIMY. MAGIC.

Catch the Slime-Drenched Drama on FX and Disney+

If you’re ready to dive into this gooey, sexy mess, The Beauty is currently airing on FX in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK. And, trust us, you’ll want to witness all the slippery, messy action unfold between Powell and Peters. It’s so messy, you might need a towel just for the thirst.

So, now that you know everything, tell us—how far would you go for a role like this? Would you willingly throw yourself into a slime wrestling match with Evan Peters? Drop your thoughts, and let us know what you’d be willing to get wet for. Because honestly? We’re all in this messy, lubricated dream together.

