Isaac Powell is the Star You’re About to Fall in Love With

If you haven’t yet heard of Isaac Powell, now’s the time to get acquainted with the North Carolina native who’s about to become a household name. With his combination of Broadway chops, killer looks, and undeniable charisma, Isaac is quickly making his way from the theater stage to Hollywood, and trust us, you’ll want to know him now before he’s the next big thing.

So, who is Isaac Powell, and what makes him stand out in a sea of rising stars? Let’s break it down.

Hometown Roots: From Greensboro to Broadway

Isaac Powell grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, where his love for performing was clear from the start. Even as a kid, he wasn’t one to shy away from the spotlight. In fact, it wasn’t long before he packed his bags and made the move to New York City to follow his dream of performing on Broadway. Isaac trained at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where his professors quickly realized he was more than just a pretty face—this guy could sing, act, and captivate an audience with his every move.

It didn’t take long for Broadway to take notice. Isaac made his mark in 2017 with his standout performance in the revival of Once on This Island, where he earned praise for his emotional depth and hauntingly beautiful vocals. His portrayal was called “the most poignant moment in this revival,” a testament to his ability to make every performance feel real and raw.

A Broadway Leading Man: From Ensemble to Tony

From there, Isaac’s star only continued to rise. By 2019, he had landed the coveted role of Tony in the highly anticipated West Side Story revival, directed by Ivo van Hove. His portrayal of the iconic character showcased his ability to balance the heartache of Tony’s story with a genuine vulnerability that left audiences in awe. Isaac didn’t just play the role—he made it his own.

While his work on Broadway established him as a force to be reckoned with, it was clear that Hollywood was starting to take notice. It wasn’t long before he was making his film debut in Dear Evan Hansen (2021), where he took on the role of Rhys, a character specifically created for the film. Critics praised his performance, solidifying him as not just a stage actor, but a versatile performer with a bright future ahead.

The Fashion World Took Notice

As if his acting talents weren’t enough, Isaac’s good looks and effortless style caught the attention of the fashion world. He quickly became a favorite on the runways, strutting for high-profile designers like Palomo Spain and NIHL during New York Fashion Week. His impeccable style, mixed with that natural charm, earned him spots in top LGBTQ+ publications like W and Hello Mr..

Isaac jokes that he was “basically shooting all the gay publications,” but in truth, it’s not just about his photogenic qualities—it’s his undeniable presence. Whether he’s acting or walking the runway, Isaac has an aura that commands attention.

From Drama to Comedy: The Versatile Talent

If you think Isaac is all drama and no comedy, think again. In 2023, Isaac flexed his comedic chops in HBO’s The Franchise, where he plays Bryson, an assistant caught up in the chaos of a superhero production gone horribly wrong. It’s a far cry from his more serious roles, but Isaac pulls it off with ease, proving that he’s as comfortable making people laugh as he is breaking their hearts.

Television also hasn’t been a stranger to Isaac, with appearances in American Horror Story: Double Feature and American Horror Story: NYC, where he brought intensity and complexity to every role. His versatility as an actor only grows with each new project.

A Star on Stage and Off: The Personal Side of Isaac Powell

Behind the lights of Broadway and the cameras of Hollywood is a man who is unapologetically himself. Isaac came out at the age of 16 and has always been open about his journey as a gay performer in an industry that often feels slow to change. In fact, he’s become a role model for LGBTQ+ performers looking to carve their own space in mainstream entertainment.

Isaac’s love life has also been public, having been in a long-term relationship with fellow Broadway actor Wesley Taylor. They got engaged in 2019, but later parted ways in 2021. Through it all, Isaac remains a positive force, using his platform to inspire others to embrace who they truly are, regardless of the pressures that come with fame.

What’s Next for Isaac Powell?

With his Broadway credentials, film debut, and growing list of television credits, Isaac Powell is just getting started. He’s been very open about his desire to take on leading roles in Hollywood films, and if there’s one thing we know about him, it’s that he’s ready for whatever comes next. “I’m ready to lead a movie,” he says, and it seems like Hollywood is finally ready for him too.

So, what can we expect from Isaac in the future? More roles, more red carpets, and—without a doubt—more of that undeniable charm that’s already captured the hearts of fans everywhere. One thing is for sure: Isaac Powell is going places, and we’ll be here to cheer him on every step of the way.

