Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Meet the Star Bringing Michael Jackson to Life

Jaafar Jackson enters the spotlight that has existed for the Jackson family for years, but this time, he is at the very center of it all.

The Jackson family name has never left pop culture. It remains one of the most famous dynasties in music history, tied to decades of success, reinvention, and global fame. With Michael, the new biopic centered on the King of Pop, audiences are getting to know Michael Jackson’s nephew—the performer trusted with portraying one of the most recognizable entertainers ever. And judging by early reactions, Jaafar is making a powerful first impression.

He Comes From Music Royalty

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson was born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles.

He is the son of Jermaine Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson family and one of the key voices of the Jackson 5, and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.

He also grew up in a big household, with 11 siblings—nine brothers and two sisters.

For the public, the Jackson name is legendary. For Jaafar, it was family.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Biopic: The King of Pop Gets His Crown Back (in Cinemas)

Music Came First

Before acting, Jaafar initially pursued music.

In 2019, he released his debut single Got Me Singing, tied to a planned album titled Famous. That full project was never officially released after industry setbacks and reported label concerns that he sounded too much like his uncle Michael Jackson.

Ironically, the voice that complicated one path may have helped create another.

Jaafar Jackson singing “As Long As You Love Me” by Justin Bieber is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/PXf9POTMYT — PopNews (@popnewx) April 28, 2026

How He Landed the Role

According to his conversation with Interview Magazine, producer Graham King approached Jaafar in 2020 about a possible Michael Jackson biopic. Rather than audition in the traditional way, Jaafar said he sent King a voice note of himself speaking as Michael. King reportedly called back immediately. But even after booking the role, Jaafar kept it private for a whole year.

“No one in my family knew for a full year. I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it.”

That decision suggests how seriously he viewed the responsibility.

He Wanted Truth, Not Imitation

Jaafar has said his goal was never to simply copy famous moves or mimic his uncle’s mannerisms.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, he explained:

“To be able to live in those shoes, feel some of what he was feeling… it was important to feel all those things so I could come from a place of truth, rather than trying to imitate or copy.”

He said studying Michael’s personal writings became essential to his preparation.

“His journaling, his poems, his mantras and affirmations, that was a breaking point for me.”

From there, he worked on the voice, posture, and movement with a deeper emotional understanding.

He Trained at Hayvenhurst

Part of that preparation took place at Hayvenhurst, the Jackson family home.

Jaafar told Interview Magazine that he returned there, set up a research room, and trained in the same dance space Michael once used.

“There was a dance room where Michael used to train. I started training there… I was so fortunate to have that as my playground.”

He has said that being in the house helped him connect naturally to the role, and that without it, his acting as Michael would not have reached its full potential.

Family Support Meant Everything

Jaafar has spoken emotionally about his family’s reaction after his screen test, saying each of his uncles called him individually. He said hearing their pride and support moved him deeply, especially because they knew Michael best.

At the film’s premiere, Jackie Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that Jaafar’s performance brought him to tears.

“He became Michael on that screen… He’s incredible.”

That kind of praise likely carries more weight than any headline.

What He Wants Audiences to See

Jaafar says he hopes viewers leave with a more human understanding of Michael Jackson.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, he explained:

“A lot of people are familiar with the iconic moments, but there’s a whole emotional layer that hasn’t ever really been seen.”

That may be the film’s biggest challenge—and biggest opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Jaafar Jackson may have one of entertainment’s most famous last names, but this moment is about more than legacy.

He took on an enormous challenge for his first acting role, approached it thoughtfully, and seems determined to show audiences a side of Michael Jackson they haven’t seen before.

People may first be curious because he’s a Jackson.

They may leave remembering Jaafar Jackson.