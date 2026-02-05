Jacob Elordi Burns Himself in ‘Wuthering Heights’ Shower Disaster

Hollywood’s reigning tall, dark, and handsome heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, has managed to turn his latest film set drama into something even hotter than his Euphoria alter ego. And no, this time it’s not about romantic tension or complicated love triangles—it’s a real-life Wuthering Heights catastrophe, starring steam, a brass knob, and one very angry back.

Jacob Elordi’s Scarring Commitment to the Craft

You see, while preparing for his role as the tortured Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, Elordi took the whole “method acting” thing to a whole new level. In fact, he jokingly told the film’s makeup artist, Siân Miller, that he was “going to main himself” to get some scars for the role. Yes, you read that right—“main himself” (as if acting wasn’t hard enough already). Siân had teased him by saying that Daniel Day-Lewis would show up with battle wounds, which, of course, led to Jacob’s own misguided commitment to the craft.

Speaking to Esquire, Elordi confessed he wasn’t exactly prepared for the true cost of method acting.

Steam, Scars, and Screams

Here’s where it gets juicy (and painful). After a day of filming covered in dirt, grime, and what we can only assume was a generous layer of Heathcliff’s signature “mange,” Jacob decided to treat himself to a steam shower. Why not? He’d been playing the brooding, miserable romantic for days, so a little self-care seemed warranted, right?

Wrong.

Apparently, the steam shower came with a brass knob designed to release steam in what we assume was an attempt to give him that “I’m Heathcliff and I’m suffering” vibe. But when Jacob leaned back to clean his feet (because even Heathcliff needs some hygiene), his back made very intimate contact with the steam nozzle.

Second-Degree Burn—Not the Kind of Drama We Signed Up For

“I stood up screaming,” Elordi recalled, adding that the burn was so severe it left him with a second-degree burn. (Ouch, babe. Seriously.)

Fennell, the director, received a text from producer Josey McNamara that Jacob had been rushed to the hospital. Naturally, she assumed he’d been in a car accident—nope. Just a steam shower disaster. To which we say, only in Hollywood.

The True Method Actor Emerges

Elordi, ever the trooper, showed up the next day to work with a mangled back—clearly the kind of dedication that only an actor like him could pull off. (Is it just us, or does this feel like an extreme way to channel Heathcliff’s suffering?)

Oh, and did we mention that Elordi stars alongside Margot Robbie in this adaptation? So, it’s not just the fans who are getting a heated experience. And the movie is releasing just in time for Valentine’s Day, because nothing says “romantic holiday” like a second-degree burn and a grumpy Heathcliff.

Next Time, Maybe Skip the Full Method?

Next time, Jacob, maybe try a cold shower or, better yet, leave the “method acting” to the real steam rooms. We’ve all got to have our boundaries, darling.

