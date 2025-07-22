Jacob Skidmore Talks ‘Skillhouse,’ LGBTQ+ Authenticity, and More

Rising actor Jacob Skidmore brings intensity, authenticity, and depth to Skillhouse – the highly anticipated horror-thriller that offers a chilling look at the dark side of influencer culture.

Directed by Josh Stolberg, the film follows 10 top influencers who are kidnapped and thrust into a deadly social media competition, where every like, share, and follow becomes a matter of life and death. As the world watches and wagers, the least popular contestant is brutally eliminated by the masked Triller Killer.

With standout performances from Neal McDonough, 50 Cent, McCarrie McCausland, and influencer-turned-actor Paige VanZant, Skillhouse blends social commentary with edge-of-your-seat horror and was shot inside the original Sway House – home to some of TikTok’s biggest stars including Bryce Hall. Skidmore’s role as Sebastian Bousman immediately turned heads, with early footage earning over 100 million views on Gentv.com.

Off-screen, Skidmore is a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in media, using his platform to champion more inclusive, authentic storytelling. As Hollywood shifts toward greater diversity, he is making his mark as both a compelling actor and a voice for meaningful change.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about Skillhouse and what initially drew him to this project, as well as the layers he wanted to bring to his character, the most surprising and challenging aspects of making his horror debut, and how his commitment to authentic queer representation continues to shape the roles and stories he chooses to tell.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jacob Skidmore…

Follow Skidmore: Instagram