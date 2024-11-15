Grey’s Anatomy is bidding farewell to one of its landmark queer characters, Dr. Levi Schmitt, portrayed by Jake Borelli. Jake’s character was introduced in Season 14 as part of a new group of surgical interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Advertisement

RELATED: Will Grey’s Anatomy Keep (And Develop) Its First Gay Male Romance?

In 2018, both the actor and his character shared a significant milestone when Dr. Schmitt experienced his first same-sex kiss, and Jake came out publicly on Instagram shortly after the episode aired. On his Instagram page, Borelli shared:

“As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me. This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy.”

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Comes Out

News of Jake Borelli’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy surfaced a few months ago and was speculated to be related to budget cuts. According to Deadline, after five seasons as a series regular and over eight years on the show, Borelli’s appearances in his final season were limited to a few episodes to respectfully conclude Dr. Levi’s story arc. Budget cuts in long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy are not unusual, especially since the show hasn’t maintained the same level of viewership it enjoyed in its earlier years, making such adjustments more common for series facing declining ratings.

Advertisement

RELATED: Here’s the Reason Why Jake Borelli Is Departing from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jake Borelli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his Grey’s Anatomy character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, reflecting on his eight years on the show. Dr. Schmitt played a crucial role in the series as part of the first gay couple, alongside Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi). Their love story, highlighted by intimate moments in elevators, a very memorable moment inside an ambulance, and many more emotional moments as a couple was an important milestone for LGBTQ+ representation on the show.

Advertisement

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Gets New Gay Character for Season 21

The storyline came to a bittersweet conclusion when Dr. Nico returned to bid Levi farewell, accompanied by a new love interest. However, Levi’s journey continues, as he found new love with James (played by Michael Thomas Grant), who will join him in his upcoming adventure in Texas for a pediatrics research position , and thereby wrapping up his storyline in the entire Grey’s universe…or maybe not, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Advertisement

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Beefs Up It’s LGBTQ+ Cast with Michael Thomas Grant

“Tonight is my last episode as Dr. Levi Schmitt, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have shared this experience with all of you over the last 8 years. I was heartbroken when I found out this storyline was coming to an end, but I will never take for granted just how much this character has done for not only myself but for people all over the world.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Watch Boy (Re)Meet Boy In Sneak Peek Of Gay TV Movie “The Thing About Harry”

“When I was growing up, the idea of seeing an out gay man play such a well rounded, fully formed, and courageous gay character felt like a pipe dream for me. I never would have guessed that I would be the one to get the opportunity to do just that. Levi has taught me that when you lead with vulnerability and have the bravery to fully step into your authentic self, the world will open up for you in ways you never could have imagined. I’m so grateful to have held hands with Levi through my own journey of acceptance, and I want to thank—from the bottom of my heart—all the people who helped bring this character to life and who put their necks on the line to tell this story on such a large and iconic platform as Grey’s Anatomy. I love you all and I will continue to champion authentic queer stories till the very end.”

We’re so excited to see what the future holds for Jake Borelli! In the meantime, you can keep reliving all the Grey’s Anatomy drama by streaming it on ABC, Hulu, or Netflix.

Advertisement

RELATED: The First Openly Gay Grey’s Anatomy Character is Jumping Into K-Drama