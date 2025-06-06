Jake Shears has never exactly been subtle. As the flamboyant frontman of the Scissor Sisters, he’s been electrifying stages with glitter, glam, and unapologetic queerness since the early 2000s. But this year, he’s revving things up—and stripping things down—in a whole new direction: the big screen.

Making his feature film acting debut at Cannes (yes, Cannes!), Shears stars in Pillion, a kinky, sun-drenched BDSM biker romance directed by Harry Lighton and produced by Oscar-winning Element Pictures. Alongside him? None other than Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling in a love triangle that involves leather, power dynamics, and an orgy atop a picnic table that critics have lovingly dubbed “NSFW with heart.”

Let’s get this out of the way: yes, there is a prosthetic. Yes, it’s pierced. And yes, Shears had a mouthful of it during one of the film’s most outrageous scenes. “My jaw was kind of on the floor reading it [script],” Shears told Deadline. “But it was really exciting… It’s a movie about sex and sexual dynamics and dynamics of love.”

And somehow, amid all the swinging chains, cheeky spankings, and intimate leather rituals, Pillion manages to be warm, funny, and even heartbreaking.

“I was expecting something dark,” Shears admitted, “but it made me smile… it’s got all these different feelings in it. It just wasn’t what I expected.”

If you’re wondering how Jake prepped for his BDSM debut, it wasn’t just push-ups and protein shakes. “I was reading The Leatherman’s Handbook,” he revealed, diving deep into the rituals and rules of leather culture. Despite being no stranger to the queer world, Shears called the experience “intimidating and overwhelming” at times—especially as a first-time film actor. But, he says, “it was also warm… and I learned a lot.”

And as for those infamous sex scenes?

“Honestly, the intimacy stuff was the easiest part,” Shears said. “The filming process itself was what felt jarring. It’s a totally different world from performing on stage.”

Luckily, he had a dream team to guide him. Alexander Skarsgård, in full alpha daddy mode as biker club leader Ray, proved to be as charming behind the scenes as he is on screen. “Skarsgård is someone I felt really comfortable with… just really nice to have a laugh with.” Meanwhile, Harry Melling was equally kind, helping ease Shears’ nerves during the more vulnerable moments: “He was sweet with me about my insecurities… he had a lot of patience.”

While Pillion may be Shears’ cinematic coming out party, the rocker hasn’t left music behind. This summer, he’s returning to his roots with the delightfully named “Tits Out Tour,” teaming up with Kesha and the Scissor Sisters before a grand finale with the Pet Shop Boys. “It was the best show we’ve ever made,” Shears beamed. “We just did an arena tour in the UK and I’m really proud of it.”

Still, after this taste of acting—and that spicy debut—Shears is hungry for more.

“I’d love to do more film, but I know I’ve still got a lot to learn. I definitely need to keep building my toolkit… But I really did enjoy the process. And I’m so happy people seem to love the movie. You just never know what you’re making when you’re making it.”

Well Jake, the Cannes crowd certainly knows what they’re seeing—and they can’t seem to get enough. Whether it’s on stage or on screen, in stilettos or leather chaps, Jake Shears proves he’s still got the power to shock, seduce, and steal the spotlight.

And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

