Jake Wesley Rogers Is Singing ‘In The Key Of Love’

Visionary pop music artist Jake Wesley Rogers recently released his debut full-length album, In the Key of Love. The latest single from the collection, “My Misery,” features an addictive groove paired with a muscular marching band-style drumroll and bold piano, all highlighting Jake’s theatrical, larger-than-life vocals. His savagely intelligent performance is the stuff that could send a stadium audience to its feet.

Jake recently performed at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards (which you can now stream on Hulu) and will be taking his bombastic live show to stages across North America this summer, opening for pop legend Cyndi Lauper on her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” including a two-night finale at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Since his debut in 2020, Jake has been praised by countless major publications for his pop-star aesthetic, including People Magazine, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue (“This rising glam pop star is Gen Z’s Elton John”).

His 2021 EP “Pluto” earned him even more fans as he hit the road with a run of tour dates with Panic! at the Disco, and performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In 2022, Jake released his EP, “Love,” followed by tour dates in 2023, where he opened for Kesha on her North American tour. Now, with an entire album’s worth of new music, Jake continues his mission of sharing a message of love, defiance, and — most importantly — hope.

This writer recently sat down with Jake to chat on the new collection, the inspiration behind the project, how courage plays a major part in his music, and performing onstage is where life seems to make the most sense for him.

He also shares what keeps him ‘on balance’ outside of music and the best advice he ever received:

“Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. Don’t tell yourself who you are. Let who you are surprise you.”

Hit the play button to listen to our chat. Jake Wesley Rogers’s new album, In the Key of Love, is available now on all major music platforms. You can follow Jake on Instagram here.