Manuel Kornisiuk is ‘Overstimulated’ in Latest Single

Manuel Kornisiuk is a singer, songwriter, actor, model, influencer, and full-time daddy hailing from Argentina but is now currently based in Sydney. He previously starred in the 2023 LGBTQIA+ campy thriller-comedy The Winner Takes All.

Photo Credit: @TLAReleasing

Advertisement

RELATED: Out Actor Manuel Kornisiuk Is WET & WILDIN’ with Racy Pics in Bed, in the Shower

The singer-songwriter recently dropped his hit tracks Overstimulated, So Far, and Chills, which have amassed over 100K streams on Spotify! He’s often seen rocking out to his singles shirtless and looking effortlessly cool. You might have clicked for the thirst traps, but I know you definitely stayed for the vibes and the tunes. Back in April, Manuel shared in an interview with Grindr:

“Music has always been a safe space for me, it’s where I get to understand what I’m feeling.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Meet the Norwegian Singer Who Went Viral with an Angelic Voice

He’s also been busy modeling, collaborating on an underwear line with TEAMM8, where Manuel channeled his creative energy into crafting one of the most luscious and sensual underwear collections for men you’ve likely ever seen. The collaboration features designs with mesh detailing, sheer lines, and bulge-accentuating pieces that are perfect for when you want to feel both sexy and confident in just your underwear. The collection even includes thongs for those moments when you want to feel a little sexier than the full-coverage—yet sheer—options.

Advertisement

RELATED: TikTok Influencer Nick Champa Looks Hot AF in These Sexy Photos

Manuel perfectly models pieces from the collaboration, squeezing the glutes in to show-off his thongs from the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED: Gay Reggaeton Artist La Cruz Shares About Being Open About His Sexuality

These days, Manuel seems like he’s fully immersed in the music industry, releasing an impressive number of singles this year. He radiates pure joy when performing in front of the camera, a passion that resonates deeply in his music. His happiness and authenticity shine through, creating a genuine connection with listeners and followers. Check him out in this video where he hears his music being played over the radio for the first time–he looks absolutely overjoyed and over the moon excited!

Advertisement

RELATED: Hottie Ezra Sosa from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Opens Up About Coming Out

You can listen to his latest singles Chills, So Far, and Overstimulated on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Be sure to be on the lookout for more music from him!

Advertisement

RELATED: Moments When Hottie Joe Polito Had the Internet THIRSTING for More

While we’re waiting for new music, check out Manuel’s hottest moments on the Gram, where he promotes his music and shows off his buff bod:

Advertisement

Advertisement