Get to Know The Mind Behind ‘Twinless’– James Sweeney

James Sweeney is a filmmaker who knows how to stand out. The rising star and film director is making a name for himself in Hollywood with his latest project Twinless, which co-stars hottie and LGBTQIA+ ally Dylan O’Brien

Born on June 8, 1990, this multitalented actor, director, and screenwriter grew up amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska—an unconventional backdrop for a rising star in Hollywood. But if there’s one thing Sweeney loves, it’s defying expectations.

Most known for his critically acclaimed film Straight Up (2019), Sweeney not only wrote and directed the feature but also starred in it. The film, a sharp-witted and heartfelt exploration of identity and connection, premiered at Outfest and was later released by Strand Releasing in February 2020. Before the full feature, Sweeney teased audiences with Normal Doors, a proof-of-concept short film that highlighted his knack for blending humor with poignant storytelling. His efforts earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay—a testament to his creative prowess.

Sweeney’s body of work also includes titles like Brooklyn Love Stories, David, Before Midnight Cowboy, Bad News Biebs, andThe First, proving that his talents extend far and wide. But his latest project, Twinless (2025), might just be his most personal yet.

Why Twinless? Turns out, Sweeney has been dreaming of having a twin since childhood. While the dream hasn’t materialized in real life, he’s brought it to life on screen with a dark comedy that’s been in development since 2020. And from the very beginning, Dylan O’Brien was attached to the project. The actor is a huge fan of Sweeney’s work, saying,

“I was absolutely knocked out by James’ first film Straight Up and was determined to work with him. I immediately responded to the originality and provocative concept of Twinless. The dark comedy depicts complex characters in such an irreverent, emotional, and hysterical way.”

Sweeney’s exploration of identity doesn’t stop at his scripts. Openly gay, he shared with Filmmakers Magazine how his experiences shaped Straight Up:

“Dating is hard. And queer folk have fewer potential soul mates. (I did the math.)”

His thoughtful take on identity, love, and intimacy resonates deeply, especially in Straight Up, which defies labels and explores the fluidity of relationships in a refreshingly human way.

With Twinless on the horizon and his reputation as a bold storyteller growing, James Sweeney is a name you’ll want to keep an eye on. One thing’s for sure: this Alaskan native knows how to deliver stories that make us laugh, cry, and think—sometimes all at once.