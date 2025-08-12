Jamie Dornan Strips Down to His Grey Trunks For Diet Coke Ad

In 2015, Jamie Dornan had us all feeling some type of way as the smoldering, brooding Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey. A decade later, the 43-year-old Irish heartthrob is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s for an ice-cold Diet Coke, a freezing lake, and a pair of grey trunks. If you’re wondering whether this is a fever dream or the beginning of a new era of Jamie Dornan thirst traps, you’re not alone.

Yes, friends, the man is back—and he’s got a lot to offer.

The Coldest Thirst Trap You Never Knew You Needed

In Diet Coke’s latest “This Is My Taste” campaign, Dornan takes a break from his usual movie star persona and taps into something far more… refreshingly relatable. The campaign, which features Dornan stripping down to his iconic grey trunks (yes, those trunks), takes us behind the scenes of his lesser-known passion: cold-water swimming. As he holds up a can of Diet Coke, Dornan explains the power of the ice bath in a way that only he could.

“Cold-water swimming is a passion that’s become very important to me, it’s my way of finding a moment for myself and I try to do it as often as I can,” he says, casually dropping the kind of personal tidbit that leaves us both swooning and questioning whether we, too, need to find an ice-cold lake to plunge into.

“I hope that giving a peak behind the scenes of my lesser-known passion, inspires others to take a moment for themselves, crack open an ice-cold Diet Coke, and explore their own personal tastes.”

Did we just hear Jamie Dornan endorse personal time? Look, if it’s coming from someone whose six-pack could cut glass, who are we to argue?

A Campaign Crafted for Thirst

It’s clear that Diet Coke’s marketing team knows exactly what they’re doing. Gone are the days of subtlety. The soda brand has leaned fully into the Dornan thirst by including not one but several bloopers from the shoot—because we need to see more of Jamie Dornan looking flustered while holding a can of Diet Coke, apparently. Honestly, it’s a mood.

But beyond the thirst traps and unexpected outtakes, there’s something refreshingly real about the whole vibe. The brand’s message is simple: Take a break. You deserve it. While Dornan is getting his cold-water swim on, the campaign serves as a metaphor for those precious eight minutes we all get to ourselves. That brief, sometimes fleeting moment to recharge.

The Takeaway? Go Ahead, Take a Sip.

Whether you’re the type to find your peace in a brisk swim, a brief break from the grind, or by watching Jamie Dornan’s impeccable abs (same), this campaign hits all the sweet spots. With a mix of humor, a dash of charm, and, yes, some seriously thirst-worthy visuals, Diet Coke has given us a campaign that’s as refreshing as its product.

So here’s to Jamie Dornan, the man who has managed to make cold-water swimming look hot, who’s proving that sometimes, you can have your Coke and drink it too—while looking impossibly good doing it. Cheers, indeed.