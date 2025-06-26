Jason Kelce, in His Underwear, for a Cause—and Maybe for the Culture

In a moment that could only be described as peak Philly-meets-pride-parade-energy, Jason Kelce—retired Eagles legend, beloved chaos agent, and accidental thirst trap—put on a show in Sea Isle City that had fans cheering and phones filming.

On June 25, the 37-year-old Super Bowl champ and perennial “guy you’d invite to your barbecue even if he brought nothing but beer and dad jokes” turned a charity event into an unexpected cabaret. At Excursion Park in New Jersey, the Eagles Autism Foundation hosted a family-friendly gathering, capped off with the 5th annual “Team 62 at the Ocean Drive” celebrity bartending bash. Kelce was there to raise money and, apparently, pulses.

Jason Kelce rips off his shorts in new video. pic.twitter.com/CM7mhpkL1k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2025

Dressed in a white muscle tank, patriotic shorts, white sneakers, and a color-splashed baseball cap, Kelce looked ready to grill burgers or maybe storm Normandy. But then—because he is Jason Kelce and the laws of decorum do not apply—he climbed atop a lifeguard chair, surveyed the crowd like a benevolent beach deity, and gave them a show.

He grabbed the waistband of his American-flag-themed shorts, ripped them off in one swift motion, and revealed a pair of patriotic undies underneath. Red, white, and woo. The crowd screamed. The internet did what the internet does: it lost its collective mind.

Another post from the team added, “This is what happens when Jason brings pants for Jason.” A loving jab at Kelce’s own oft-repeated confession that he forgets to pack for trips—iconic behavior from a man who clearly lives by the motto: “pants optional.”

Now, this isn’t Kelce’s first time leaning into his lovable himbo energy. His shirtless Super Bowl antics, his beer-chugging parade appearances, and that time he gave a locker room speech that was somehow both wildly profane and deeply poetic—Jason Kelce is a whole vibe. And while his brand of shirtless patriotism is decidedly straight-on-paper, the gays have taken note.

To clarify: Jason Kelce is very much not gay. He’s been happily married to his wife, Kylie, since 2018, and the couple shares three adorable daughters. But let’s be honest—sexual orientation aside, the man knows how to serve. There’s something deeply queer-coded about a guy comfortable enough in his own skin (and stars-and-stripes briefs) to steal the spotlight with zero shame and maximum camp.

It’s giving “Magic Mike: Eagles Edition.” It’s giving “Bear Week meets Special Teams.” It’s giving “we stan an emotionally available jock who shows up for the community, even if he forgets his pants.”

Whether you’re a football fan, an underwear aficionado, or simply gay and alive, Jason Kelce continues to be the kind of chaotic-good presence we never knew we needed. Shirtless, pantless, peerless—and all for autism awareness.

In a world that too often takes itself too seriously, Kelce is proof that sometimes, the best way to make a difference is to show up, show out, and take your shorts off.