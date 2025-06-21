Jason Momoa’s Cheeks (and Show) Are Back in Chief of War

Look out, forest—Jason Momoa is sprinting through you in a loincloth, and we’ve never been more grateful for high-definition streaming. That’s right, the King of the Seven Seas is trading his trident for tradition in Chief of War, the hotly anticipated historical miniseries now flexing its muscles (and more) on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Set at the turn of the 19th century, Chief of War follows Kaʻiana, a real-life Native Hawaiian noble and warrior—aka aliʻi—who returns to his homeland after traveling abroad, only to find the islands caught in the chaotic tides of war. Spoiler: things get bloody. The eight-episode saga dives deep into the events that eventually led to the unification of Hawai‘i under Kamehameha I. Think epic battles, royal intrigue, and yes, Jason Momoa in next to nothing.

And before you say “history sounds boring,” let us stop you right there. Momoa isn’t just starring—he’s executive producing and co-writing, alongside longtime creative partner Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. This project has been in the works since 2015, and the level of authenticity is chef’s kiss. Cultural advisors were brought into every department, war canoes were hand-built using traditional techniques, and the Hawaiian language is prominently featured throughout with support from Awaiaulu, a Honolulu-based archiving and translation organization.

Advertisement

First trailer for ‘CHIEF OF WAR’, starring Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan and Temuera Morrison. The series follows the Hawaiian unification, resilience & adaptation in the face of colonization in the 18th century Releasing August 1 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/6QMVya3Nen — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 21, 2025

But okay, okay—let’s get to the meat of it (pun fully intended). You didn’t click this article just for the cultural preservation. You’re here for the loincloth, aren’t you?

Advertisement

RELATED: Momoa Shows Off his Big Pink Bathrobe and Backside

Well, you’re in for a treat. In the behind-the-scenes look, Jason emerges from the jungle looking like a literal forest god—barefoot, bronzed, brawny, and yes, baring a glorious set of cheeks that would make a Roman statue blush. This is peak Daddy Jason: thick, powerful, charming, and practically radiating charisma (and pheromones). It’s the kind of historical accuracy we didn’t know we needed.

Photo Credit: @appletv

Whether you’re tuning in for the politics, the action, the heart, or the, ahem, loincloth, Chief of War promises to deliver. It’s a story of heritage, resistance, and reclaiming power—told by the people it belongs to.

Catch Jason Momoa and all of his… assets in Chief of War, now streaming on Apple TV+. Mahalo for the eye candy, Jason.