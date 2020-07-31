Jason Momoa Gets Hosed Down By A Bald Daddy While Shirtless

Jason Momoa posted the hottest photos of him being hosed down by a bald daddy and we’d like to know what that man did in order to secure such an amazing job.

We aren’t really sure why this took place to begin with, as the 40-year-old said that he was having a “hard” time explaining the photos, but nevertheless he uploaded them and we are happy to gaze at his amazing physique, cute smile, and luscious hair worth tugging on.

Let’s not forget that Jason was just as smoking hot with a clean-cut image when he made his debut on Baywatch: Hawaii back in 1999.

Luckily not much has changed (look at him wearing a freaking tank top inside the Golden Globes earlier this year). Keep up the good work Jason!