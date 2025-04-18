Inside the Home (and Heart) of Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus

For anyone who’s ever believed in love that’s built slowly, with intention, morning rituals, and candlelight — the kind of love that survives airport security lines and prime-time schedules — allow us to direct your attention to Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus.

Brent, Queer Eye’s new design expert (or, as we like to say, Interiors Spice), might be stepping into a high-profile role with his Fab Five siblings, but the real headline here isn’t on-screen glow-ups. It’s the off-screen magic: a love story that’s tender, deeply rooted, and gorgeously mundane in the best way.

“I love working with Nate. Obviously he’s my husband, but he’s also one of my best friends. We have a good time together, absolutely,” Brent says — and it’s not a sound bite, it’s the steady rhythm of someone who knows exactly what he has.

Married since 2014, Brent and Berkus have spent over a decade weaving their personal and professional lives together — not in a flashy, performative way, but in the quiet, graceful way that looks a lot like trust. Like two people choosing each other, again and again, through diaper changes, design projects, and cross-continental flights.

From their TLC hit Nate & Jeremiah by Design, to raising two kids (Poppy and Oskar, now ten and seven), to lazy mornings spent in pajamas with cartoons playing in the background — every detail of their shared life reflects a kind of love that feels lived-in and honest.

“It’s like, breakfast and then pyjamas in bed watching cartoons and the little things with the kids that are so restorative and so important,” Brent shares. “Like most people, home is where you go to refuel and to fill that cup back up again.”

And yet, while their kitchen counters and Spotify playlists may look like domestic bliss, the impact of their visibility is quietly revolutionary. “The backbone of what [Nate & Jeremiah by Design] was about was visibility,” Brent explains. “It was really important for us to show a queer family like ours to a large part of the country and the globe that hadn’t really experienced it.”

That visibility — unflashy, but fierce — is something Brent holds close. A man who was closeted for 20 years, he once couldn’t imagine that someone like him could have this life: a partner, a family, a future. Now, he lives it out loud. With intention. With love. With music and candles and the windows flung open.

“I’m super ceremonial and ritualistic with the way I live, more so than I think I even realised, and now that I’m 90 years old I’m basically figuring it all out,” he jokes. But that love of ritual is more than aesthetic — it’s sacred. “All those little things give a house a heartbeat. For me, it’s just really important.”

There’s a gentle rebellion in this softness. In a world that sometimes forgets queer people are more than headlines and hashtags, the Brent-Berkus household reminds us that we are worthy of peace. Of ritual. Of ordinary, extraordinary love.

“The world’s changed in some really great ways, and it’s still changing in some really difficult ways,” Brent says. “I’m committed to doing things that are queer forward and queer positive, giving people access and understanding, advocating for the marginalized and making sure that people understand that we as a community aren’t going anywhere. We deserve just as much love as everybody else.”

And love, in the end, is what it all comes back to.

Not the kind of love that’s loud and fleeting, but the kind that brews coffee before the other’s awake. The kind that lights candles at dusk. The kind that builds a life, brick by brick, and lets us all dream bigger because it exists.

Jeremiah and Nate remind us what’s possible — not just for queer families, but for anyone who dares to believe that love, when nurtured, becomes something even more beautiful than design: it becomes home.

