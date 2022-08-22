Jesse Metcalfe Shares a Sexy Throwback, Proving He’s Hot As Ever at 43

‘Desperate Housewives’ star Jesse Metcalfe recently shared a throwback photo of his sexy PR campaign for the ‘Dallas’ reboot, and his followers showered the comments section with admiration for the series, and of course, his hot black and white shirtless picture.

The actor’s ‘Dallas’ drama series aired from 2012 to 2014, and despite the years that have passed, Metcalfe still looks as hot as he ever at 43!

He may have referred to himself as an “old man,” but his face and physique do all the talking, and those definitely say otherwise. I mean, let’s just appreciate the actor doing his workout routine and still looking HOT AF.

Aside from acting, Metcalfe is also a talented musician, and he recently posted a song cover of Dolly Parton’s “Little Sparrow.”

The actor also shared photos of him in a cowboy outfit, comparing the two from when he was a kid and the recent one; in both of which he looks absolutely beautiful, to be honest.

Metcalfe’s most recent film this year is ‘Fortress: Sniper’s Eye,’ which is the sequel to the 2021 action movie ‘Fortress.’ It is also starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray, among other notable actors and actresses, and the Paul Michaels film is the second installation of the trilogy.