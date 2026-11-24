Connor Storrie is having a moment, and apparently, the fashion world has received the memo! The Heated Rivalry star is fronting Vogue’s Best Dressed 2026 issue in a series of stylish looks that show off his growing confidence, fashion sense, and increasingly muscular physique. Yes, the man is looking like he was sculpted by the Greek gods themselves, but there’s much more to appreciate than what’s happening underneath those designer clothes.

From Punk Boots to Vogue Best Dressed

Being on the cover of Vogue’s Best Dressed isn’t just about looking good in expensive outfits. Storrie was selected because he was “part of the moment” and someone who took risks while having fun with fashion. And honestly, that description feels pretty fitting.

Interestingly, his relationship with fashion wasn’t always about carefully curated looks. Speaking to Vogue, Storrie recalled his younger punk-inspired wardrobe, which included oversized camouflage cargo shorts and towering platform boots that reached halfway up his calves.

Quite the transformation from punk-rock kid to fashion darling, wouldn’t you say?

But perhaps that’s what makes his style so interesting. Storrie hasn’t simply discovered fashion; he’s figured out how to make it reflect his personality. He’s willing to experiment, play around with silhouettes, and embrace looks that aren’t necessarily everyone’s cup of tea.

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A Little Fashion Telepathy With Hudson Williams

Of course, we can’t talk about Storrie’s current chapter without mentioning his Heated Rivalry co-star and real-life friend, Hudson Williams.

The two have developed what Storrie describes as a natural fashion synchronicity, explaining that they share similar creative sensibilities despite having their own distinct styles.

And here’s a little domestic detail for the fans: they’re currently living together while filming the show’s second season!

Storrie revealed that after staying in a lovely hotel, he eventually needed something more practical: a washing machine and a kitchen. Relatable, honestly. Even the hottest men in television need somewhere to do their laundry.

The Art of Being a Little Weird

There’s another side of Storrie’s creativity that deserves attention: his experience in clowning and performance art.

He explained to Vogue that the experience taught him to appreciate the gray areas of entertainment, where something can be funny and sad, sexy and bizarre, sometimes all at once. He’s drawn to performances that challenge expectations and make audiences feel something unexpected.

That willingness to embrace the unusual might also explain why Storrie is such an interesting presence on screen.

Beyond Heated Rivalry, he also appears in Please, alongside Gracie Abrams and Lola Tung.

Whether he’s experimenting with fashion, exploring unconventional performance, or sharing a home with Williams, Storrie seems perfectly comfortable being a little unpredictable. And that’s arguably the best accessory he could bring to any outfit.