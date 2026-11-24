Jonathan Bailey is trading his usual leading-man duties for a rather cheeky take on Ebenezer Scrooge in Verizon’s new commercial, and suddenly, we’re feeling very generous. Forget the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. We’ve got our eyes on one very handsome moneylender this holiday season!

Titled A Verizon Christmas Carol, the holiday ad gives Charles Dickens’ classic tale a modern makeover, with Bailey stepping into Scrooge’s shoes and Saturday Night Live comedian Ego Nwodim joining him as the Ghost of Holiday Present. And honey, this is one Christmas spirit we’d happily invite into our homes.

Scrooge, But Make Him Sexy

The commercial follows Bailey’s Scrooge as Nwodim’s ghost attempts to melt his icy heart with some of Verizon’s holiday deals. But there’s one little problem: the ghost seems a little too distracted by the unexpectedly gorgeous man standing in front of her.

“You are just not what I pictured,” she tells him before adding, “They didn’t tell me they were the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Bailey’s response? “I’m not anymore,” delivered with a knowing look straight into the camera.

“Who said that?” Nwodim asks.

“The People,” he replies.

Well, Jonathan, we certainly haven’t forgotten!

“they didn’t tell me you were the sexiest man alive!” “i’m not anymore” “who said that?” “the people.” THIS IS TAKING ME OUT https://t.co/BwygaEuWS3 — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) November 23, 2026

The playful exchange references Bailey’s 2025 People Sexiest Man Alive title, and the commercial doesn’t stop there. His Scrooge even delivers a wonderfully dramatic “Bah, humbug,” prompting Nwodim’s rather smitten ghost to fire back with one of her own.

Eventually, the promise of Verizon’s Black Friday deals works its magic, and Scrooge discovers the true meaning of the holidays: better deals and a little generosity. He ends the commercial promising to “carry the light of the holidays in my heart all year.”

Jonathan Bailey, an unexpectedly hot Ebenezer Scrooge, pokes fun at no longer being the reigning People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in a Verizon ad. Ego Nwodim, the Ghost of Holiday Present, finds it hard to believe he no longer holds that title. people.com/jonathan-bai… [image or embed] — Nick Año (@nicknotes2.bsky.social) November 24, 2026 at 2:35 AM

RELATED: What if Jonathan Bailey Was the Sexiest Man Alive Two Years in a Row?

A Holiday Ad Full of Chemistry

Bailey described working with Nwodim as “pure joy,” while the comedian called the script fun and part of a “delightfully unhinged holiday universe.”

Apparently, keeping a straight face was one of the biggest challenges on set. The two kept improvising, riffing, and taking their lines further, making it difficult to get through a clean take.

Honestly, we’d happily watch the blooper reel.

Jonathan Bailey Is Back on Our Screens

After taking a little time away from acting to focus on his Shameless Fund projects, Bailey has been returning to our screens with several exciting projects, including Dracula, Pumping Black, and the recently announced Insomniac City.

So, between his upcoming acting projects, philanthropic work, and now a holiday commercial that gives us a very attractive Scrooge, Bailey is keeping himself plenty busy.

Christmas might be about giving, but Verizon has given us something rather special with this casting. And if this is what being visited by the Ghost of Holiday Present looks like, we’re suddenly very interested in believing in Christmas miracles.

WATCH the full commercial down below.