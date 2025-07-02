Jim Verraros To Get You Hard and Sweaty August 8th

Success doesn’t have an expiration date. On August 8, trailblazing Jim Verraros will debut “Explicit,” the long-awaited project heralding an exciting new chapter in the storied career of a living pop legend. This six-track EP is not only a stunning return to form; it’s also a coming home for a musician both blessed and damned to be ahead of his time.

The thrilling, propulsive “Explicit” finds Jim Verraros in the fullest expression of his creative powers. Previously unreleased tracks “Move/On,” “Good Boy, “Blow,” and “Scandal” show the 42-year-old icon in peak form: songs that are — by turns — sexy, daring, innovative, and transcendent. The dancefloor smashes “Take My Bow” and “Pyramid” proved that Verraros could continue to produce songs that make you want to move, reminding you of the unabashed joy of being alive. (“Bow” was rewarded with a no. 5 peak on the U.K. Dance Charts.)

Advertisement

But his new work shows that Jim Verraros is capable of even more than generating impeccably constructed bops. “Explicit” makes good on its title by revealing new depths to Jim’s talent and the raw confidence of a queer artist fully liberated, a voice finally unafraid to speak his truth.

It took Jim Verraros a long time to get here, to feel as free as he is on “Explicit.” After making history as the first “American Idol” contestant to come out as LGBTQ+, he struggled to show what he was capable of in an industry that didn’t know what to do with an out queer musician. He was told to be everything but himself, molded into what others felt would be palatable and inoffensive (read: straight).

Did Jim Verraros ‘Turn It On’ 20 Years Ago? – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

When he rejected that, there was no place for him. Luckily, times have changed: A new generation of young artists like Chappell Roan and Troye Sivan have proven that there has always been space for radically queer expression. And after celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his groundbreaking LP “Rollercoaster,” Jim Verraros is ready to claim the pop superstardom that should have been his all along.

After helping to pave the way for so many, It’s time for the world to see his light shine.

Are you excited for new music from Jim Verraros?

[The press release was provided by Jim’s team and is not my original work. The picture below was not included in the release but I’m putting it here because…. sexxxyyyyyy.]