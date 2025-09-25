Joe Locke Says “I Felt Like an Imposter” About Heartstopper

Joe Locke, the heartthrob who made our collective hearts skip a beat as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper, is a young actor living a dream—yet still grappling with a reality that many of us are all too familiar with: imposter syndrome.

At just 22, Locke’s journey from the quiet Isle of Man to global stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. But, as he recently opened up on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, the glare of fame has not shielded him from the all-too-human feeling of being a “fraud.” Despite the overwhelming success of Heartstopper—a series that brought him legions of devoted fans and made him a household name—Locke admitted that he still sometimes feels like he doesn’t belong in this world of red carpets and rave reviews.

“I feel like an imposter in my career because I was not handed the job, I was just very lucky,” he said candidly. “And I was very lucky that Heartstopper chose me and then I got a great agent and then I was lucky that other things fell into place.”

In addition to his rise to fame, Locke also came out publicly around the time Heartstopper took off. His portrayal of Charlie Spring, a character discovering his identity and navigating a romantic relationship, resonated deeply with many fans, and Locke’s own coming out story added a layer of authenticity to his performance. He’s spoken about how the success of Heartstopper and the positive response from fans provided him with the confidence to embrace his true self in the public eye.

It’s hard to imagine anyone doubting Locke’s place in the industry, especially after seeing his portrayal of Charlie, a shy, sensitive teen navigating the complexities of first love with the charming, rugby-playing Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor). But even the brightest stars sometimes wrestle with those nagging thoughts that they don’t deserve the spotlight.

For Locke, success didn’t come with a neat little bow. His rise in the entertainment world, which includes roles in Disney+’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos and a stint on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, felt like a whirlwind. And though he’s now preparing to step onto the West End stage for the first time in Clarkston, the feeling of “I’m not supposed to be here” still lingers.

“For a long time I felt like I didn’t necessarily belong in the job that I’m in. And so therefore I didn’t really have a belief that I could make a career out of it,” he reflected. “I think there’s quite a lot of times that I still find myself just feeling so grateful to be in the spaces I’m in that I forget that like, ‘Oh no, I’ve actually worked quite hard to be here.’”

It’s this vulnerability and self-awareness that makes Locke so relatable. After all, what young person hasn’t experienced moments of self-doubt, even when outwardly, they appear to be living the dream?

Speaking of dreams, Locke also shared a more personal insight into how Heartstopper’s success has affected his ability to live a “normal” young adult life. Growing up on the Isle of Man and quickly becoming a rising star meant that Locke was navigating his career at a pace far ahead of his peers. And, as much as he loves his work, he’s realized that this dream job came with some unexpected sacrifices.

“I realised last year that I was living the life of someone in their mid-thirties and I was 20,” he admitted, adding that visiting friends at university made him feel “out of place.” While many 20-year-olds are focusing on their studies or attending parties, Locke was living the life of someone much older. The desire for a more carefree existence—complete with those quintessential youthful experiences—began to weigh on him.

He confessed to feeling “resentful” at times, wishing he could enjoy the spontaneous, messy parts of youth. “Having a summer fling, or going to a club and kissing someone, or going on a sh*t holiday to Majorca with my friends,” he said. These are the rites of passage many of us take for granted, but for Locke, they were sacrificed at the altar of fame.

However, it’s clear that Locke has come to terms with the reality of his success. “I just need to enjoy the youth through that, the parts of it I can,” he said, a sentiment that strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever had to balance their dreams with the responsibilities that come with them.

As Locke continues to carve out his place in the industry, with Heartstopper Forever wrapping its production and a release date slated for 2026, it’s easy to forget that the person we see on screen is, at his core, just another young person trying to figure things out—just like us.

So, while Joe Locke may struggle with imposter syndrome and sometimes pine for those lost summer flings, there’s one thing that’s clear: he’s earned his seat at the table, and we’re lucky to be here watching him take his place.

And who knows? Maybe after all the work he’s put in, the next holiday he takes to Majorca will come with a well-deserved summer fling.