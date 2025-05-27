When it comes to gay awakenings, everyone’s got that moment. For some, it’s a boyband poster. For others, a Disney prince. But for comedian and actor Joel Kim Booster? His big glittery epiphany came with a healthy dose of ’80/’90s sci-fi, blue smoke, and an unexpected trip to the ER. Naturally.

Photo Credit: @ihatejoelkim

Dropping by Grindr’s delightfully chaotic podcast “Who’s the A**hole?” with the inimitable @katya_zamo, Joel opened up about everything from love to logic — and dished out a cheeky tale that might just win the award for most dramatic gay awakening of all time.

When Katya posed the simple (yet loaded) question, “What turned you gay?” — Joel didn’t skip a beat. “Uhh…” he began, and honestly, that alone should’ve been the warning.

He described watching Quantum Leap, minding his own gay business on a quiet day, when suddenly… Scott Bakula appeared in the opening credits in a swirl of blue, smoky fabulousness. And just like that, the universe said “It’s time.” Joel, overcome by the sheer force of Bakula’s sci-fi charisma, launched himself across the living room — couch to couch, dramatic leap included — and promptly gashed his head on the coffee table. Like, needed stitches kind of gash.

“That was how powerful my gay awakening was,” he quipped, in what can only be described as the most hilariously poetic origin story ever.

Of course, Joel’s journey didn’t stop at head wounds and handsome time travelers. He’s now the stylish host of Bravo’s newest guilty pleasure, Love Hotel, which premiered on April 27, 2025. The series follows Real Housewives alums as they trade in petty drama for potential romance while vacationing under one very watchful, very witty eye — Joel’s.

Photo Credit : @ihatejoelkim

So yes, while some people’s gay stories involve soft lighting and personal revelations, Joel Kim Booster’s involved a full-blown Quantum Leap into glittery fabulousness — complete with blood, blue smoke, and a slightly traumatized coffee table.

We wouldn’t have it any other way.