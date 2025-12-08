When Jonathan Bailey walks into a room, something undeniably electric happens. And when you pair him with David Corenswet—Hollywood’s newest Superman with the sweetheart smile and the six-foot-something frame—you get an interview that feels less like a press feature and more like a first date that somebody forgot to supervise. Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors has served some iconic pairings in the past, but this? This was a fever dream of flirtation, talent, and two queer leading men at the height of their powers.

Bailey, who has spent the last few years juggling Bridgerton, Wicked, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and his heart-shredding turn in Fellow Travelers, is in full sparkle era—especially after being crowned People’s first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive. Corenswet, the 32-year-old actor redefining Superman with a mix of vulnerability, earnestness, and old-school movie-star charm, has been on a meteoric rise since The Politician. Together? It’s chaos of the best kind.

Flirting Disguised as Professionalism

The tone is set almost immediately when Corenswet, eyes gleaming with mischief, leans in with the now-iconic line:

“Sexiest Man Alive. Jonathan Bailey. Sexiest Man Alive.”

Bailey practically launches out of his chair to stop him, laughing, hugging, and pretending to wave the segment away like a flustered schoolboy caught passing notes.

“Where do you go from here?” Corenswet continues, deliciously unserious.

“Sexiest Man Alive 2026,” Bailey fires back, with the kind of confidence you can only earn from years of musical theater belting and being lifted into the sky by Ariana Grande.

The banter is relentless. It’s sweet. It’s coy. It’s theatrical. And underneath all the teasing is a deep mutual respect that radiates from every moment—like two men who recognize brilliance in each other and want to celebrate it loudly.

Two Theater Kids Who Grew Up to Be Hollywood Royalty

The interview quickly morphs into a nostalgic duet about theater beginnings, childhood obsessions, and the magic of live audiences. Corenswet recalls discovering the adrenaline of performing at nine years old. Bailey nods like a man who absolutely understands, because he does; both have the emotional range of actors who cut their teeth on stage.

Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet say their dream musical role would be in ‘HIGH SOCIETY’ and sing together. pic.twitter.com/eOlJYC5dQw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 7, 2025

And then they go full nerd—in the cutest way possible—comparing their experiences filming Superman and Wicked: For Good. Bailey talks about juggling two movies at once, sometimes switching from Dr. Dillamond’s classroom scene on Monday to “For Good” on Wednesday. Corenswet opens up about auditioning for Superman while literally standing on a ladder changing a light fixture.

These are men who talk about artistry the way some people talk about their crushes. Which, in this interview, sometimes becomes indistinguishable.

Compliments, Chemistry, and a Tiny Bit of Chaos

The charm of this conversation is in how easily they derail themselves by complimenting each other. Bailey praises Corenswet’s scientific approach to integrity. Corenswet gushes over Bailey’s voice. They talk training, body transformations, singing prep, and emotional vulnerability in their roles. At one point Corenswet lovingly roasts himself for being a “string bean”—while Bailey, without missing a beat, categorizes people into Popeyes and Olive Oyls.

Corenswet then delivers perhaps the sweetest compliment of the night: that Bailey managed to look powerful and masculine even while being levitated by Cynthia Erivo. It sends Bailey into theatrical giggles, which only fuels Corenswet further.

Their energy together is fizzy, fun, flirty, and startlingly wholesome. It feels like watching two friends who could very easily play romantic leads opposite each other—and honestly, Hollywood should get on that immediately.

The Kiss Joke Heard Around the Internet

The interview ends in pure chaotic brilliance. They stand, smiling, glowing, buzzing with the adrenaline of having charmed each other for half an hour.

Then Corenswet drops it.

“Should we kiss or something?”

Bailey—ever the comedic instinct—gives the kind of laugh that people write fanfiction about.

It’s the perfect full-circle moment for two men who spent an entire interview dancing at the edge of flirtation while giving fans exactly what they wanted: connection, joy, representation, and fun.

“should we kiss or something?”

“just make out” WHAT THE HELL SURE pic.twitter.com/FbkgiiRqfV — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) December 7, 2025

Together, Bailey and Corenswet turned a simple interview into a moment—one that celebrates queer leadership on screen, honors their craft, and reminds audiences why we root for them both so hard.

And honestly? We’d absolutely watch that kiss.

