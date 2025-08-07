Dinosaur DNA and deadly predators? Sure. But Jurassic World Rebirth just got a whole lot hotter—thanks to the one and only Jonathan Bailey.

Stepping into the wild world of prehistoric peril, the British heartthrob makes his franchise debut as the brainy, brave (and occasionally bumbling) Dr. Henry Loomis. He joins a powerhouse cast led by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, but let’s be honest—we’re all keeping our eyes on Bailey as he sprints through danger, sloshes through swamps, and somehow looks like a full-course meal while dodging velociraptors.

In a newly released behind-the-scenes teaser from People magazine, fans are treated to just a taste of the chaos. The hour-long bonus content (included in the digital release on September 9) is stuffed with bloopers, laughs, and the kind of on-set magic that makes you fall in love with a cast even more. And by “magic,” we mean Jonathan Bailey in a harness–that perfectly hugs his uhm bottoms–while practicing for what looks to be a stunt.

jonathan bailey behind the scenes of ‘jurassic world: rebirth’ pic.twitter.com/U1HvxEtuwn — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) August 5, 2025

Another standout clip features Bailey pulling faces behind the camera, his comedic timing rivaling his smolder. Somehow, even while goofing off, he still manages to make fans weak in the knees. What kind of sorcery is that?

Jonathan Bailey stuns in 4K as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth. pic.twitter.com/CM2bHyLtrO — Bayleaf Crave (@BayleafCrave) August 5, 2025

And don’t think this digital drop is all fluff. Among the highlights is a deleted scene where the central trio faces off against a pack of raptors on the hunt. More dino drama. More survival. More… Bailey. We’re listening.

Also bundled in the digital copy? An alternative opening and extended scenes never seen in theaters. Translation: more reasons to watch, rewatch, and then rewind every second Dr. Loomis appears onscreen.

Let’s face it: Jurassic World: Rebirth delivers on thrills, chills, and prehistoric kills—but it also delivers on fan thirst. Between the jaw-dropping action and Jonathan Bailey’s just… everything, we can’t really complain.

✨NEW✨ Snippet of Jonny in the Jurassic World: Rebirth gag reel 🤣 Available to buy on digital tomorrow! 🎥: Entertainment Tonight

🔗: https://t.co/Yck22jfMjF#jonathanbailey #jurassicworldrebirth pic.twitter.com/OOFDGRlb3Q — Jonathan Bailey Daily ✨ (Fanpage) (@jbaileydaily) August 4, 2025

In fact, there’s only one thing left to say: I need more Jonathan Bailey in my life. Preferably running from dinosaurs. In those glasses.

