Let’s be real: Jonathan Bailey goes viral so frequently that at this point, the internet should just hand him a punch card with “Get Your Next Viral Moment Free.” Whether he’s breaking hearts as a Regency-era viscount or giving swoon-worthy interviews, the 37-year-old actor is a walking, talking global crush. But his latest cinematic moment? It might just take the cake—and, uh, the cargo pants.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth, Bailey brings charm, brains, and jungle-core fashion to the franchise. His character is decked out in a rugged ensemble, perfect for trekking through prehistoric landscapes and running for dear life. Think cargo pants, a fitted top, and a harness… the kind that’s meant for survival, but unintentionally serves a very different purpose on the big screen.

Let’s just say the 20-foot IMAX didn’t leave much to the imagination, and social media noticed. Quickly.

Twitter, X, Threads—pick your platform, and it’s buzzing with one very specific observation: Jonathan Bailey’s bulge. Or as one user lovingly put it, “the elephant in the room.”

“Movie is done and I have only three words to say… jonathan. bailey. bulge.”

“Me as a dinosaur seeing Jonathan Bailey’s bulge in a harness (i can’t even be bothered to remember his character’s name tbh).”

“I saw a tweet that said ‘Jonathan Bailey’s bulge’ about Jurassic World and went to see it the very next day.”



“ im watching jurassic world rebirth on monday, if the movie is shit at least ill see jonathan bailey ’s bulge on a big screen”

“ just watched the new Jurassic World movie and where tf were all the dinosaurs?? best part of the movie was Jonathan Bailey ’s bulge”

You know a performance is impactful when viewers walk out remembering that before the T-Rex.

But don’t get it twisted—we love Jonathan for more than just his undeniable assets. He’s a brilliant actor, a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate, and a genuinely endearing human being. The internet adores him not just for the bulge, but for the brains, the beauty, and the banter. Still, let’s be honest: sometimes the bulge gets top billing.

Whether you’re a dino-fan or just dino-curious, Jurassic World: Rebirth is worth the ticket. For the plot, the adventure, the herbivores (shoutout to the titanosaurs!), and yes… for Bailey. Because if there’s one thing we learned from this movie, it’s that Jonathan Bailey can survive a dinosaur chase and cause a social media meltdown—all without breaking a sweat.

And we mean this with full respect: We see the talent. We appreciate the talent. And, yes… we also clocked the cargo pants.