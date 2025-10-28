Men should send each other flowers more. Jonathan Bailey agrees — and honestly, same.

Following Dancing with the Stars’ “Wicked Night,” the Bridgerton and Wicked star sent fellow performer Robert Irwin a bouquet so stunning it could’ve stopped a musical number mid-spin. Irwin, the 21-year-old Australian wildlife photographer, conservationist, and apparently surprisingly good dancer, received the surprise gift while rehearsing for his next routine — and his reaction? Pure joy.

Jonathan Bailey Thanks Fiyero (DWTS Version)

In a video posted to Irwin’s Instagram, he beams with gratitude while showing off the bouquet and reading the note aloud:

“You are the shizz, Robert.”

Simple, pun-ny, and perfectly Jonathan Bailey. The actor might have just started a new global trend: men sending flowers to men, just because.

Irwin’s DWTS dance partner and mentor, Whitney, eventually stepped in to bring him back to reality:

“You wanna put those down so we can rehearse or…?”

Source: @robertirwinphotography

To which Irwin, clutching the bouquet like a golden ticket, firmly replied:

“NO!”

Fair. If Jonathan Bailey sent us flowers, we’d cancel all plans and build a shrine.

The comments section, naturally, exploded:

“The crossover we all needed,” wrote the official Wicked account.



“I too would react like this if Jonathan Bailey sent me flowers,” another user declared.



“Men need to do more things like this for other men,” one fan added. “It doesn’t always have to be romantic — it’s about showing support and friendship. I love it!”

The internet collectively agreed: this is the kind of wholesome, heartwarming masculinity we need more of. Bailey’s thoughtful gesture not only made Irwin’s day but also sparked a much-needed reminder that kindness between men is always in style.

Source: @robertirwinphotography

So here’s your sign — buy your best friend a bouquet, send your gym buddy some sunflowers, or drop off daisies for your coworker. As Jonathan Bailey just showed us, appreciation doesn’t need a reason — only a little confidence and a lot of charm.

Catch Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.