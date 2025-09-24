Robert Irwin’s Secret Hemsworth Crush is Hotter Than His Dance Moves!

It’s official—Robert Irwin has it. The wildlife warrior, best known for his work at Australia Zoo, has proven he’s got some serious moves on the dancefloor, making waves on the US version of Dancing with the Stars. With his infectious energy and undeniable charisma, Robert is quickly becoming the star we never knew we needed. But while we’ve always admired his ability to charm a crocodile, now he’s showing us that he can light up the ballroom too.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Robert Irwin: When Fanfiction Goes Full AI

Advertisement

In the DNA magazine feature Men To Admire (#291), Robert showcased the same warm, charismatic personality we see on screen—this time with a twist of straight-mate energy that makes him a fan favorite. But his success on the dancefloor isn’t just about a flashy performance; it’s about real passion and a genuine love for life. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to watch someone who’s having this much fun?

RELATED: Into the DMs: Robert Irwin’s Undies Set Off a Gay Stampede

The Dancing King of Diversity

It’s no secret that Robert has a deep love for music, and his eclectic taste mirrors his approach to life. During the interview with DNA’s Matt Myers, Robert shared that his playlist is full of unexpected hits. When asked which songs will always get him on the dance floor, he didn’t hold back.

Advertisement

“Gosh, there are so many songs that I reckon fit into that,” Robert said. “Like Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by ABBA. And then there’s Dancing Queen. That list goes on. I mean, ABBA supplied the dance floor songs of the century.”

Advertisement

But Robert’s musical tastes don’t end there. He went on to share hi love for a diverse range of genres: “I love the Voulez-Vous album. It’s funny because my music is so varied. I’ll go from AC/DC to John Williamson. I think it’s good to have a broad taste in music. You’ll never get bored.”

Clearly, Robert is the kind of guy who keeps things interesting—not just on the dance floor, but in every aspect of his life.

A True Friend to the LGBTQ+ Community

When it comes to friends, Robert is the ultimate ally. During his DNA interview, he spoke about his long-time friendship with Luke, the General Manager of Australia Zoo, and his husband Mitch, both of whom are a big part of Robert’s life.

Advertisement

“One hundred percent! Luke, who was one of my best mates growing up, is gay, and he’s also the General Manager of Australia Zoo,” Robert shared. “He and his husband Mitch only recently got married, and they are two of my closest mates. They are like big brothers.”

This wasn’t just a passing mention. It’s clear that Robert’s friendship with Luke and Mitch runs deep, and that’s what makes his allyship feel so authentic. He’s not just supporting the LGBTQ+ community in words—he’s living it.

A RuPaul Moment and a Python to Remember

If you didn’t think it could get any more fabulous, Robert proved you wrong. He and his sister Bindi appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, where their presence was nothing short of iconic. “What an experience that was! It was hilarious,” Robert recalled. “Meeting RuPaul was an honour.”

Advertisement

But wait—there’s more. Robert didn’t just bring his charm to the show—he brought along a special guest: a Burmese python. “We had one of our beautiful big Burmese pythons with us. It was a bit of a Britney Spears moment!” Robert said with a laugh. If that’s not iconic energy, we don’t know what is. Talk about blending wildlife with fabulousness!

The Hemsworth Effect: Robert’s Celebrity Crush

When asked about his ultimate celebrity crush, Robert didn’t need a moment to think. His answer? Chris Hemsworth. “Oh, definitely Chris Hemsworth,” Robert grinned. Given that Chris is one of Australia’s most beloved stars—and seriously easy on the eyes—who can blame him?

Wrapping It Up

Advertisement

Robert Irwin is the ultimate package: talented, down-to-earth, and an ally who shows his support in meaningful ways. Whether he’s tearing up the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars or sharing stories about his best mates, Robert proves that being an ally is more than just lip service—it’s about living a life of authenticity, compassion, and joy. And, in true Robert style, he does it all with a smile on his face and a catchy ABBA song in his head.

It’s safe to say we’ll be rooting for Robert from the sidelines—and maybe even practicing some dance moves of our own.

Source: DNA Magazine