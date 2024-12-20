The holidays are the perfect excuse to cozy up with a warm cup of hot cocoa (maybe with a splash of Baileys for that extra cheer), turn on the TV, and snuggle up with our loved ones—or for those flying solo, our adorable pets make the best cuddle buddies! Here’s a list of LGBTQ+ holiday movies to get your holiday cheers going!

1. Single All the Way (2021)

Peter ropes his best friend Nick into pretending to be his boyfriend for the holidays to dodge his family’s endless questions about being single. Add a meddling mom and a surprise blind date, and you’ve got a holiday mix-up full of love and laughter! Everything works out in the end anyway, right? Where you can watch it? Netflix

2. Happiest Season (2020)

What is it about? After dating for nearly over a year, Abby’s plan to propose to her girlfriend Harper over Christmas gets a curveball when she finds out Harper isn’t out to her family yet. The holidays are always a time for fun and drama, so why not mix in a little bit of both with this movie? With an ensemble cast that includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen, you’re guaranteed one heck of a great holiday movie!

Where you can watch it? Hulu

3. The Christmas Setup (2020)

Hugo heads home for the holidays and finds himself swept into a matchmaking scheme that reconnects him with his high school crush, Patrick. With mom playing Cupid, love is just around the mistletoe! Where you can watch it? Amazon Prime Video

4. Make the Yuletide Gay (2009)

A college student comes home for Christmas and hilariously struggles to keep his relationship with his boyfriend a secret from his delightfully clueless parents. A feel-good classic! Where you can watch it? Amazon Prime Video

5. A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

An angel grants Jennifer a glimpse of what her life could’ve been if she had married her childhood best friend and first love, Gabrielle. Magical and full of heart! Where you can watch it? Netflix

6. The Merry Gentlemen (2024)

Get ready for a holiday movie with a twist! The Merry Gentlemen follows a group of strippers who find themselves facing unexpected challenges during the festive season. With Chad Michael Murray (and a still very hot Maxwell Caulfield) leading the way, this fun, cheeky rom-com blends laughs, romance, and plenty of holiday magic, proving that Christmas is about more than just gifts—it’s about finding love in the most unexpected places. Where you can watch it? Netflix

7. The Holiday Sitter (2022)

Love, laughter, and a whole lot of holiday magic! The Holiday Sitter is a festive rom-com where two men find romance while babysitting during the most wonderful time of the year. Where you can watch it? Amazon Prime Video!

8. The Groomsmen Holiday Trilogy (2024)

The Groomsmen trilogy (starring holiday king Jonathan Bennett) is your ultimate holiday binge-watch! Follow a group of lifelong friends as they navigate love, drama, and plenty of holiday cheer while preparing for a wedding over the festive season. Where you can watch it? Netflix

9. Let It Snow (2019)

When a snowstorm hits, an unlikely group of teens, including a blossoming same-sex romance, finds love and connection in this charming holiday tale. This movie is guaranteed to make you feel all kinds of holiday cheer in your stomach. Where you can watch it? Netflix

10. Dashing in December (2020)

Dashing in December is the perfect holiday romance with a dash of cowboy charm! When a New York executive returns to his family’s ranch for Christmas, sparks fly with a handsome cowboy who teaches him the true meaning of family, love, and the holiday spirit. Where you can watch it? Paramount+

Snuggle up with some cocoa, grab your loved ones, and let these movies bring sparkle and joy to your holiday season!

Happy holidays from the Instinct Magazine fam!