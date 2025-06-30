If there’s one thing Broadway legend Jonathan Groff is going to do, it’s stay hydrated.

In a moment of pure Jonathan Groff chaos, a resurfaced clip from Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector series is giving fans yet another reason to adore the ever-earnest (and ever-drenched) performer. While promoting Merrily We Roll Along alongside co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, the topic of Groff’s, um, signature stage splashiness came up. And folks, he did not disappoint.

“You’re a notoriously spitty singer,” Mendez reads off the cue card. “Is that because you wanna make sure everyone can see how hard you’re singing?” Groff, blinking bashfully, simply replies: “No.” But when asked how many times he’s spit on them during Merrily, he chuckles and confesses, “A lot…”

This, of course, isn’t news to Hamilton fans who witnessed Groff’s truly iconic reign as King George III, where his performance was made extra memorable thanks to the—you guessed it—very visible flying droplets mid-monologue. It wasn’t just acting. It was precipitation. It was passion. It was pure Broadway hydration.

The topic came up again during the lie detector test when Groff was asked his secret to staying so hydrated. “I get wet when I—” he begins, before Daniel and Lindsay cut him off with matching cries of “No, no!” What followed was a full comedy sketch of Groff attempting to clarify that he just drinks water. (Eventually.)

But not before doubling down with,

“Everything gets wet.”

Excuse me, Jonathan? Sir?

Radcliffe tries to save him, “You mean you sweat?” but it’s too late. Groff is committed. “Everything gets wet,” he repeats.

Honestly? Mood.

And while Groff’s spit take might have once raised eyebrows (and possibly ruined front-row Playbills), it’s now part of his endearing Broadway lore. The man sings like his life depends on it—and if that means sharing a little hydration with the audience, then that’s just part of the experience. Immersive theatre, if you will.

So the next time you’re front row at Just In Time, where Groff stars as Bobby Darin, maybe bring a poncho… and a reusable water bottle in solidarity. Because in Groff’s world, staying hydrated isn’t just a lifestyle—it’s a performance art.

Stay wet. Stay fabulous. Stay Groff.