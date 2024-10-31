Andrew Glover, or more popularly known as Jonbers Blonde, is a fabulous drag queen who participated and placed in the top 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s fourth season and ninth on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World.

The blonde and sexy drag queen is rarely seen out of her glamorous and extravagant outfits, which is why when Jonbers Blonde posted a shirtless photo on her Instagram stories, her followers went absolutely bananas.

This time, as Andrew Glover, he updated followers with screen captures he found online where people of the internet were obviously baffled by his out-of-drag persona. He posted the caption:

“No filter, spots and all…can you shut the F up now.”

Comments of disbelief on his sexy, shirtless photos were:

Yeah no thats not jonbers lmao

lol. Everyone taking it face worth. Not even jonbers.

I thought maybe it might be a new hunny they met going to the gym lol

This is just a Sean Cody model, babes.

I refuse to believe that this is Jonbers

No way this is the same person lol

Photo Credit: @jonbersblonde (Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Jonbers Blonde has posted as Andrew Glover. The model and entertainer has posted rare moments of himself on the Gram and out of drag.

Here’s one of him posing for a gym pic with his sleeves rolled up to show off his toned arms.

Another post shows Andrew looking sun-kissed and completely in tourist mode with friends while on a holiday trip to Rome. Here he is with a nice little pair of short shorts on, highlighting his long legs. It’s the perfect tourist shot, right?

The next post shows Andrew lounging with his legs stretched out in a chic outfit he captioned: “Hot Goth Summer.”

Queens need a break too, right?

“I fucking LOVE drag but thank JAYSUS for a day off… imma right queens?”

Well, folks, best believe the queen herself can also be a daddy…I mean, king.

Catch the diva in drag as her drag queen persona Jonbers Blonde in her newest show with Dinah Lux called ‘Everyone Prefers Blondes‘ on November 15. You can reserve your tickets through outsavvy if you’re from the UK.