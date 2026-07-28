Why Jorts Became the Ultimate Gay Summer Fashion Trend in 2026

Move over, crop tops and harnesses. The hottest item in queer fashion right now isn’t dripping in rhinestones or hanging by a single thread. It’s jorts—denim that stops somewhere around your shins.

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Yes, jorts.

If you’ve been to Pride, wandered through your local gayborhood, or spent more than five minutes doomscrolling Instagram, you’ve probably noticed it too. White ribbed tank. Baggy denim shorts. Chunky sneakers. Baseball cap. Gym bag. Bonus points if the arms look like they bench-press emotional baggage for breakfast.

Somehow, gay men collectively decided to cosplay as the hottest guy working at the neighborhood hardware store—and honestly? Nobody’s complaining.

The trend has become so unavoidable that one queer writer did what any rational journalist absolutely should not do: stop a stranger on the street and ask a wildly invasive question.

“Sorry, are you gay?”

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It’s either fearless reporting or an HR violation waiting to happen.

The stranger briskly walked away, likely saved by a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Thankfully, after chatting with around 20 queer people, the writer discovered there actually is a method to the denim madness.

Spoiler alert: jorts aren’t just shorts anymore. They’re practically a personality trait.

Jorts Went From Straight Guy Starter Pack to Queer Catnip

Ironically, the look wasn’t born in queer spaces. Most people trace it back to skater culture, Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi era, Channing Tatum grinding his way through Step Up, and that universally recognizable species known as “the straight guy who accidentally looks hot carrying plywood.”

Naturally, queer culture looked at all that masculine energy and said, “We’ll take it from here.”

The conversation inevitably wandered into the idea of “trade,” a term that’s evolved over decades and now covers everything from straight-passing masculinity to whichever contestant has everyone collectively dehydrated on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

London writer Tom perfectly captures the appeal, describing the look as answering one simple question:

“What does it mean to dress like the hetero fuck boys of yore as an openly queer person?”

Apparently, it means buying jorts.

“I feel like I have to give all credit to lesbians as the pioneers of the look,” says Aussie creative Venn.

Honestly? Fair.

Queer fashion has always borrowed, remixed, and shamelessly improved whatever was lying around.

London artist Aitor calls the style a “mix between masculine and vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, artist Austyn explains why the outfit feels surprisingly liberating.

“It’s just so openly plain that you feel like you’re anyone. There’s no label on what you’re wearing so you feel free. With specific accessories, you can make it so feminine if you want to. Or if you’re feeling butch that day, you can do that too. You can do so much with just two pieces of clothing.”

Turns out the simplest outfit in the room might actually be doing the most.

The Great Gay Thirst Trap Disguised as Casualwear

Let’s also acknowledge the elephant—or rather, the bicep—in the room. A ribbed tank isn’t exactly known for being modest. For plenty of gay men, the jorts-and-tank formula works because it shows exactly what they’ve been suffering through leg day to achieve.

Writer Douglas doesn’t dance around the point.

“Gay men are the most liberated of all stylish creatures, but they’re also hellbent on being desired and fuckable, which [often] leads to them wearing deeply uninspired but hopefully flattering outfits.”

He then delivers perhaps the most honest fashion review of the year.

“The vests show off their chest, arms and abs, which simply says: fuck me.”

There it is. Sometimes fashion theory can take the day off. Designer Saul Nash sees another reason the trend has exploded.

“I think it really reflects the time we’re in. A lot of people are very body-conscious and active now, and a ribbed vest naturally shows the body because it fits so closely and highlights the physique.”

Translation? If you’ve spent six months counting protein grams, you probably don’t want to hide the results under an oversized hoodie.

One Outfit, Infinite Gay Personalities

The funniest part is that every queer person seems convinced their version is completely different. Some buy construction tanks in wholesale workwear shops. Others swear by vintage markets. Carhartt gets plenty of love. Levi’s earns multiple shout-outs. Lanes Studio has developed something close to a cult following.

Everyone has a recipe. Nobody agrees on it. Even the critics can’t help joining the conversation.

Yorkshire’s Levi compares oversized jorts to the dreaded three-quarter-length “shants.”

“I still have a hang-up about them and how back in the day, everyone used to take piss out of people who wore those,” he says.

Fashion, as always, has a spectacular sense of humor. Today’s fashion crime is tomorrow’s sold-out collection. What’s fascinating isn’t that jorts suddenly became cool. It’s that they became a queer shorthand without anyone officially declaring them one. There wasn’t a meeting. No rainbow memo went out. Nobody cast a vote.

One day every gay man seemed to own the same pair of denim shorts, and the rest of us just accepted it like another mysterious law of the universe. Maybe that’s why the trend works so well. It’s masculine without trying too hard. Sexy without looking desperate. Casual enough for brunch, sweaty enough for Pride, and adaptable enough to become whatever version of yourself you’re feeling that day.

So no, wearing jorts won’t magically change your sexuality.

But if you stroll into the next Pride festival wearing baggy denim, a ribbed tank, chunky sneakers, and suspiciously great arms, don’t be shocked if someone looks you up and down and thinks:

“Yep… one of us.”

Source: GQ