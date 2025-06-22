Jussie Smollett and Jabari Redd Say Yes to Forever

It’s official — love wins again! After a whirlwind few years in the spotlight, Empire star Jussie Smollett has taken a big, beautiful step into his next chapter: he’s engaged to the incredibly talented Jabari Redd! And yes, the proposal photos are everything.

The moment went public on June 20, when Jussie posted a stunning carousel of images featuring him on one knee, a ring box in hand, and Jabari’s face beaming with a mix of surprise, joy, and a whole lot of love. The backdrop? A private, sun-drenched rooftop garden with fairy lights strung above and a little sign that read, “You are my reason.” Cue the collective gasp of everyone who’s ever rooted for a fresh start, second chances, and seriously stylish queer love.

If you’re wondering who the dashing groom-to-be is — meet Jabari Redd: New York-born, multi-hyphenate artist, actor, and producer with a resume that reads like a dream. Jabari made waves as D.C. in B-Boy Blues, earning a GLAAD nomination and scooping up a Fan Favorite win at the American Black Film Festival. You can also catch him turning heads in Showtime’s The Chi. Behind the camera, Jabari’s been the magic-maker behind music video hits like Soulja Boy’s “Rick and Morty” and worked on the Young Money Uproar Hip Hop Festival at the LA Coliseum. In short — this man has range, talent, and now… a fiancé!

The engagement comes just seven months after a major legal victory for Smollett, whose controversial 2022 conviction was overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court. The 2019 hate crime allegations and legal storm that followed rocked his career and reputation. But now, with the charges in the rearview mirror, Jussie’s proving that healing — and love — are possible.

Reflecting on the last few years, Smollett recently shared:

“I didn’t know how to connect the dots, I really genuinely did not know. I couldn’t make sense of what was going on… I couldn’t put two and two together.”



And yet, here he is, standing taller, stronger, and — let’s be honest — with a pretty good eye for romantic timing.

Friends, fans, and fellow celebs flooded the couple’s social media with love. From fire emojis to teary-eyed comments, it’s clear that this moment meant a lot to more than just the two of them.

So what’s next? A wedding, of course — and we’re hoping for an invite to what’s sure to be a night of music, magic, and a guest list full of bold, beautiful queer brilliance.

As much as the world loves a redemption arc, it loves a good love story even more — and Jussie and Jabari are serving both. In the end, love didn’t just win. It proposed.