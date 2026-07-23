Kameron Michaels Is Serving Muscle Daddy Out of Drag

Kameron Michaels has always understood the assignment. Whether she’s stomping down the Drag Race runway or posting another thirst worthy gym photo online as a personal trainer, Kameron knows exactly what she’s doing to us.

If you somehow missed RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10, allow us to introduce you to one of the franchise’s fiercest muscle queens.

Out of drag, Kameron Michaels is Dane Young, and let’s just say there’s a reason fans have lovingly crowned her a Bodybuilder Barbie.

For starters, the name Kameron was intentionally chosen because it sounded androgynous. Michaels didn’t want an overtly feminine drag name, which feels perfectly fitting for a performer who has made gender play and physicality part of her signature aesthetic.

And what an aesthetic it is.

Known affectionately as “The Bodybuilder Barbie,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race former contestant embraces being a muscle queen, a drag queen whose artistry incorporates a muscular physique. Add the tattoos stretching across her forearms, chest, and leg, and you’ve got one of the most recognizable looks to come out of the Drag Race universe.

Frankly, we’d recognize those biceps anywhere.

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Serving Strength In and Out of Drag

While Kameron has always looked stunning regardless of size, her fitness journey hasn’t always been linear. Today, he’s sharing more than just gym selfies.

According to his social media profiles, Young is a certified personal trainer and fitness professional who is passionate about helping others feel stronger and healthier. His mission is refreshingly simple: helping clients lose weight, build muscle, and create healthier relationships with both food and themselves.

It’s nice when your fitness inspiration can simultaneously inspire you to do squats and forget your train of thought.

Aside from her primary social media account, Michaels also maintains a dedicated fitness page that gives followers a closer look at his life outside of drag. There you’ll find workouts, fitness content, and plenty of muscle daddy moments we’re filing under “educational purposes.”

Naturally.

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Fitness Never Looked This Good

Perhaps one of our favorite things about Kameron’s latest chapter is watching him become more comfortable posing outside of drag. Michaels has previously shared that she’s much more accustomed to being photographed as Kameron than as Dane.

Thankfully for us, that appears to be changing.

Whether she’s serving Bodybuilder Barbie perfection or he’s showing off the results of another successful gym session, Kameron Michaels continues to remind us that strength can be beautiful, artistic, and incredibly attractive.

So if you’ve been looking for a little fitness motivation lately, Kameron Michaels might just provide it.

And if that motivation happens to come wrapped in tattoos, muscles, and an exceptionally handsome smile, well, we’re certainly not complaining.