NBA Partner Calls Karl-Anthony Towns Zesty. It’s Not Funny.

Towns is once again at the center of a conversation that feels less funny and more frustrating.

Karl-Anthony Towns, star of the New York Knicks, has found himself the subject of repeated comments that blur the line between humor and outright disrespect—first on stage, and now from a corporate account that probably should have known better.

The Joke That Didn’t Age Well

Let’s rewind to last year’s ESPY Awards, where comedian Shane Gillis took aim at the Knicks during his hosting gig.

He started strong:

“The New York Knicks had a great season.”

Cool, accurate, no notes. But then came the pivot:

“Karl-Anthony Towns is here, hey girl.”

Cue the collective side-eye.

At the time, it was brushed off by some as just another awkward awards show joke. But for others, it tapped into a long-running pattern—one where masculinity, queerness, and sports get tangled in ways that rarely land well.

“When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’s going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting black women” — Shane Gillis 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X45GWByr6o — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 17, 2025

RELATED: Fact Check: Did NBA Player Chet Holmgren Just Come Out?

Then Came the Tweet

Fast forward to now, and things escalated in a way that felt… harder to ignore.

PrizePicks—an official daily fantasy partner of the NBA—posted (and quickly deleted) a tweet referring to Towns as a “zesty a** triple double.” In slang terms, “zesty” is used to describe someone as feminine, flamboyant, gay, or queer. Maybe it’s a stretch, maybe it’s not, but fans who know what the word implies are disappointed.

And just like that, what might have been dismissed as a one-off joke suddenly felt like something bigger. Because this wasn’t a stand-up routine or a late-night monologue. This was a brand—one directly tied to the league—putting that language out into the world.

Fans Are Not Amused

Unsurprisingly, the internet had thoughts—and they weren’t holding back.

Some questioned how a company in official partnership with the NBA could approve messaging like that in the first place. Others pointed out the bigger picture:

Why is this kind of humor still considered acceptable?

Why is queerness still used as a punchline, especially in sports spaces where representation is already limited?

One comment summed it up bluntly: if athletes like Towns are the reason these platforms exist—driving engagement, viewership, and revenue—why are they being talked about like this?

The Bigger Conversation Around Towns

Part of what makes this situation more layered is Towns’ own reputation. He’s widely recognized as a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community, actively supporting LGBTQ+ programs and using his platform in a positive way.

And yet, speculation about his identity continues to follow him—often framed as gossip, sometimes as a joke, but always lingering in the background.

That context matters. Because when comments like these surface, they don’t exist in a vacuum—they build on something that’s already there.

Where Does the NBA Stand?

The NBA has consistently positioned itself as one of the more inclusive major sports leagues, openly supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives and campaigns.

Which is why moments like this feel… off.

When an official partner crosses a line, it raises a fair question: what accountability looks like, and how seriously that inclusivity is being upheld across the board.

Maybe It’s Time to Rethink the “Joke”

At this point, it’s less about one comedian or one deleted tweet—and more about a pattern that keeps repeating.

Because if the goal is to create a space where athletes feel comfortable being themselves, the culture around them has to evolve too.

And maybe that starts with recognizing that some “jokes” just aren’t that funny anymore.