Keep Calm With Coronavirus Memes

It’s been a very scary month. Especially the last few weeks as we have seen the entire world burst into a panic over the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For me, it has been a constant struggle with anxiety and having to realize that the dangers are inevitable and it is best to be prepared. So while millions are raiding the stores for toilet paper, water, and quarantine-necessary food and supplies, I find myself seeking comfort in the way that so many people have turned coronavirus into some of the best content I have seen in a very long time. It’s not a funny subject–I know–but honestly, it’s what I need right now.

Some may think it is inappropriate to make light of such a serious situation, but to those people I say to just do what brings you joy at this time. Seek out your own escapes as you stay healthy and safe and as you prepare whatever you need–be kind and go into the day pragmatically and calmly. Socially distant, but with optimism.

Here are some of the best videos and memes that have brought me joy over the last 72 hours. So whether you have decided to start self-quarantining or if you’re out searching for supplies or if you are saying “F’ the world” sitting at the gay bar with your friends–I hope they will put a smile on your face and remind you that we are all in this together.

as i sat in my room under the COVID 19 quarantine, i couldn’t help but wonder.. is his heart also under a quarantine? pic.twitter.com/HMzeX3PYD1 — eddie 🖤💋 (@eddiespaghettii) March 12, 2020

Madonna after curing Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DXjhOpmSQU — hava nagila (not sober but drug free remix) (@shantytyrelle) March 13, 2020

Me when I say “COVID-19” instead of “Coronavirus” pic.twitter.com/iJPclsKrFv — shon faye. (@shonfaye) March 13, 2020

Oh sweet, I was wondering how every corporation I've ever given my email to was handling COVID-19. — Jason Mustian (@jasonmustian) March 13, 2020

Coronovirus when it sees your bath and body works hand sanitizer pic.twitter.com/pOHhblAA5j — periodt tubman (@madythatbaddie_) March 6, 2020

"…and i couldn't help but wonder: could we still couple-up and copulate amidst the threat of covid?" pic.twitter.com/fLaGJRuud0 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 14, 2020

The white blood cells seeing the Coronavirus in my body pic.twitter.com/KtSDBv1BQm — ᶜʰᵃⁿᵉˡ (@KissMySnap) March 12, 2020

Maybe we can cancel COVID-19 by reading through its old tweets. — Tim Siedell (@badbanana) March 13, 2020

While this post is meant to be light-hearted and humorous, please seek out the most updated information about COVID-19 with the CDC and WHO.

Writer’s Note: This is the sole opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine or other contributors.