HOT

After Winning The Latest Drag Race Episode, Sherry’s Cash Prize Is Donated To The Trevor Project

HOT

Pics: See Reality Star Bruno Duarte Make The Leap to Porn

TOP

To Expose Hollywood’s Pedophile Ring, Corey Feldman Premiered His Documentary And Called Them Out

TOP

Rugby Player Grabs Player's Junk During Match, Faces Lengthy Suspension

Keep Calm With Coronavirus Memes

by

It’s been a very scary month. Especially the last few weeks as we have seen the entire world burst into a panic over the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For me, it has been a constant struggle with anxiety and having to realize that the dangers are inevitable and it is best to be prepared. So while millions are raiding the stores for toilet paper, water, and quarantine-necessary food and supplies, I find myself seeking comfort in the way that so many people have turned coronavirus into some of the best content I have seen in a very long time. It’s not a funny subject–I know–but honestly, it’s what I need right now. 

Some may think it is inappropriate to make light of such a serious situation, but to those people I say to just do what brings you joy at this time. Seek out your own escapes as you stay healthy and safe and as you prepare whatever you need–be kind and go into the day pragmatically and calmly. Socially distant, but with optimism.

Here are some of the best videos and memes that have brought me joy over the last 72 hours. So whether you have decided to start self-quarantining or if you’re out searching for supplies or if you are saying “F’ the world” sitting at the gay bar with your friends–I hope they will put a smile on your face and remind you that we are all in this together.

View this post on Instagram

2020 is THAT bitch

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s Quarantini Time. 🍸

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

I take full responsibility.

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Love you, leave you 😘

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on

 

View this post on Instagram

😂😂 #theoffice

A post shared by @ juanito92_gt on

View this post on Instagram

Show that special someone you love them

A post shared by Ricardo Estrada (@ricardoestrada323) on

 

 

 

While this post is meant to be light-hearted and humorous, please seek out the most updated information about COVID-19 with the CDC and WHO.

Writer’s Note: This is the sole opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine or other contributors.

Leave a Comment