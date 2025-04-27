Keep Grinding, John Levengood!

It takes spark to ignite a blaze, but the fire needs a couple gusts of wind to rage. John Levengood continues to prove that something small just needs a little time to get bigger and bigger. And, you know, a pricier budget wouldn’t hurt either.

If you’re a Pride event frequent flier, then odds are that you’ve probably seen John Levengood at an event near you. His roots are planted in The East Coast, but he does perform out west when bookies come calling. This isn’t surprising when considering he originally hails from Virginia.

Levengood started performing more than a decade ago. Since his big debut, he’s released two albums and a number of dance worthy singles. They’re available wherever you stream your music. Hell, he’s even a former X Factor hopeful – although I can’t find his audition online.

And let me not forget to mention he’s an avid Britney Spears fan. Me too, boo.

So far, John Levengood has three performances booked at Pride events this summer. Click here to see if he’s popping up near you and go give him your support. With a big enough demand, we can easily add a few more shows to his tour. And more gigs mean more money which mean new music. Am I right?

While it’s true that we have artists like Sam Smith, Orville Peck and Lil Nas X, John Levengood is just what we need because he’s so unapologetically gay. I know this may sound weird, but the industry needs a big, loud gay man who’s not afraid to embrace his full queerness.

My Favorite Words from John Levengood?

Throw out the books and rewrite the laws because I’ll still be a flaming homosexual. Say gay, say gay, say gay… IS A LYRIC.