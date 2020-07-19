Keiynan Lonsdale’s A Mean Gay In A New Netflix Film?

Keiynan Lonsdale as mean dance king? You’ve piqued our interest.

As if a movie merging Mean Girls and Bring It On wasn’t enough, including Love, Simon and The Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale has set Netflix’s newest teen movie Work It on our radar. Plus, Lonsdale is joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, and more.

The story follows a high school senior named Quinn who desperately wants to get into Yale University. In order to boost her chances, she decides to add a competitive extracurricular to her list of achievements. She then joins her school’s dance team. Things, unfortunately, don’t go her way.

You see, the school’s best dance team is called the Thunderbirds and it happens to be run by Lonsdale’s character. Unfortunately for Quinn, he’s not a fan. Even worse, she can’t dance!

“The ‘Work It’ competition is in five months,” he tells Quinn in the trailer, which you can watch below. “I don’t need you stinking up the place.”

So what does our lead role decide to do? In homage to many early 2000s teen movies like the Bring it On series, Quinn decides to make her own team of misfit dancers. If you want to see how that all works out, and how Lonsdale handles playing a sassy queen bee, check out the trailer below and the full movie when it drops on Netflix this coming August 7th.