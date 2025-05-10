Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine) and Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero) finally said “I do,” in a scene that was as hilarious as it was heartfelt.

Photo Credit: HBO Max

Hallelujah and pass the glitter — everyone’s favorite gay Christian couple has officially tied the knot! The Righteous Gemstones, HBO’s sharp, satirical comedy about evangelical megachurch shenanigans, wrapped its four-season run in 2025 with a finale that left fans both cheering and (let’s be honest) a little teary-eyed.

Since the show’s premiere back in 2019, Kelvin and Keefe’s relationship has been a fan favorite — a tender, complicated, and deeply funny reflection of what it means to navigate queerness in a conservative, church-drenched world.

After three long seasons of emotional ping-pong (and one unforgettable first kiss that had us all clapping), the two finally embraced their love and walked boldly into their happily ever after.

And folks, the proposal? Pure Kelvin-and-Keefe perfection. In classic comedic style, Kelvin got down on one knee and declared, “A lot of things don’t scare me anymore Keefe. Spiders in the toilet, that old lady puppet from Mr. Rodgers, the dog from the beans commercial.” He paused, eyes full of love. “Even marriage.” Swoon.

From there, the wedding was peak Gemstones — unconventional, quirky, and 100% them. Forget traditional vows. These two exchanged “their own unique expressions of love” by spitting into their palms and performing a secret handshake that would make any youth group jealous.

kelvin/keefe till the day I DIE pic.twitter.com/2ioMDHgSQn — madi (@jmietartt) April 1, 2025

With their sleek, high-tech rings locked in place, they sealed it all with a kiss, as Pastor Eli Gemstone (Kelvin’s father, played by John Goodman) officiated and proudly pronounced, “I now pronounce you married men!”

Fans who had been rooting for Kelvin and Keefe since day one absolutely erupted online, celebrating the couple’s victory over the judgment and challenges of their conservative surroundings. The scene was not just funny — it was meaningful. It was a reminder that love can break through even the thickest church walls, and sometimes, all it takes is a secret handshake and a whole lot of courage.

cannot believe they made a whole Baby Billy mockumentary god I’m going to miss the righteous gemstones pic.twitter.com/ENVUkHNJKD — Brit🌜TLOU spoilers 🍄 (@mothmandalorian) April 29, 2025

As the Gemstones took their final bow, they left us with the ultimate blessing: love wins, y’all. And sometimes, it does so with a wink, a grin, and a spit handshake. Amen to that.