Who says football can’t have a little glitter with its grit? Meet Khalen Saunders, the 28-year-old defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints, who just made a game-changing announcement: he’s launching an LGBTQ+-friendly youth football camp this summer. And in his own words? “Football is for all.”

Advertisement

The heartfelt reveal came during the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards on March 27, where Saunders took the stage with purpose, pride, and a whole lot of passion. The moment was more than just a speech—it was a pledge to open the doors of a traditionally male-dominated sport to a wider, more inclusive community.

RELATED: 1st Out Active NFL Player, Nassib, Says He’s Done Playing Football. His Reason?

“Being an ally is more than just saying I support, but it’s also showing up,” Saunders told Good Morning Football during a recent interview. “Being in the NFL is very male-dominant and heterosexual dominant, and it feels as though there’s not really a space for the LGBTQ+ community.” So, he’s making space. And then some.

.@Saints DT Khalen Saunders joined @gmfb to talk about the LGBTQ+ inclusive youth football camp he’s hosting this summer. “That’s my goal to continue to spread positive energy around that because football is for everybody. Football is for all.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uSCLYSZ84l — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2025

Advertisement

Teaming up with GLAAD and the NFL Pride Football Combine, Saunders is kicking off a camp that aims to give LGBTQ+ youth a chance to dip their toes—cleats first—into the world of football in an environment that champions inclusion, empowerment, and, most importantly, fun. Whether you’re new to the sport or just never felt like there was a space for you, this camp is proof that the game is finally changing.

The camp officially starts on July 5 and will include a guest appearance from RK Russell, the former Dallas Cowboys player and the NFL’s first openly bisexual player. Together, Saunders and Russell are hoping to create a supportive, educational, and totally welcoming space where kids can be themselves—on and off the field.

Advertisement

a little saunders family dance party 🪩 khalen and momma saunders got some moves — love that they get to be in attendance for NOLA shows 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YEsbGgVKIc — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) October 24, 2024

And if you’re wondering where Saunders gets all this energy and empathy from, it might just run in the family. His brother, Khameron Saunders, is a background dancer for none other than Taylor Swift. Yes, the Taylor Swift. The two grew up bonding over episodes of So You Think You Can Dance and now, as adults, they’re teaming up to promote men’s mental health through Movember, challenging the stigma that emotional vulnerability has no place in masculinity.

Advertisement

From the stadium to the stage, from cleats to choreography, the Saunders brothers are showing that strength and softness can go hand in hand—and that inclusivity is not just a buzzword, but a game plan.

So if you’re a kid (or just a kid at heart) who’s ever felt like football wasn’t for you—too rough, too straight, too “not me”—this is your sign. There’s a place on the field waiting for you, and Khalen Saunders just made sure of it.

And honestly? We can’t wait to see what touchdowns this camp makes—both on the field and in the hearts of every player who’s ever needed a little extra encouragement to join the game.

REFERENCE: New Orleans Saints