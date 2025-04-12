Khloé Kardashian Spills: The Gay Celebrity She’d Totally Hook Up With

Let’s set the scene: the season finale of The Kardashians, where the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has gathered, spilled some tea, and of course, let their lips do all the talking. But this time, it was Khloé Kardashian who set the Internet ablaze with a moment that no one quite saw coming: she got honest about a certain very hot, very gay hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

In a candid chat from People Magazine which had the same level of chaos as any Kardashian conversation (but with the added bonus of cheeky humor), Khloé didn’t hold back. “Oh, I would f–k the s–t out of Chris Appleton!” she exclaimed, her face lighting up with that signature mix of hilarity and thirst we’ve come to know and love from her. “Totally. He’s so hot! Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe.”

Now, before anyone’s heart starts racing or confusion sets in—take a deep breath. You see, while Khloé’s feelings for Chris are undeniably palpable (and who can blame her, really?), there’s one little hiccup in the love story: Chris is openly gay. Khloé, being Khloé, was quick to point that out, laughing:

“I don’t know if he would f–k me! But I would f–k him.”

That’s Khloé, always keeping it real with no filter.

And if you thought that was the end of this deliciously chaotic exchange, think again. Because Chris Appleton has entered the chat. TMZ caught up with the hairstylist, and his response? Let’s just say it was classic Appleton — a little flirt, a lot of fun, and all the sass we live for.

“I’d definitely f*** Khloé, I mean, she’s hot! What man wouldn’t? Also, she’s funny.” He didn’t stop there. “Khloé’s always having a good time. Me and Khloé joke, she could have fun in a paper bag.”

And then came the line that sent TikTok into overdrive:

“Khloé, I’ll give you the best blowout, give me a call.”

See? This is why we love them. The flirty friendship, the chemistry, the absolute refusal to take things too seriously.

Of course, this isn’t the start of some secret romance — this is a reminder that adult friendships can be playful, spicy, and openly appreciative without becoming a situationship.

So, no, this isn’t the start of a romance between two celebrities who just happen to share a love for good hair, but it’s certainly a moment that got the Internet buzzing. What’s really fascinating here is how two people who are clearly friends (and both comfortable in their own skins) can engage in such free-spirited, unapologetic banter. This, my friends, is a vibe that Khloé and Chris have perfected over the years.

But before anyone assumes this is just another case of reality TV throwing in a bit of drama for good measure, there’s a lot more to Chris Appleton than just being the object of Khloé’s affection (and a source of some serious thirst). Appleton, a celebrated hairstylist who has worked with everyone from Kim Kardashian to J.Lo, is no stranger to the limelight—especially when it comes to being the subject of admiration. But his journey to living authentically is something that resonates deeply, especially within the LGBTQ+ community.

For those who don’t know, Chris Appleton is unapologetically gay, and his journey to embracing that side of himself has been deeply personal. The stylist was previously married to actor Lukas Gage, in a short-lived but highly publicized marriage that Gage has described as a “manic episode.” Before that, Appleton was in a long-term relationship with a woman in his native England and has two children from that partnership.

It wasn’t until Chris was 26 that he decided to live his truth, and according to him, it was a game changer. In a Just B podcast by Bethenny Frankel last year, he reflected on how freeing it was to finally let go of the guilt and shame associated with living authentically. “It sounds cheesy,” he admitted, “but there’s honestly so much power in living authentically and being authentically yourself.”

No one could’ve predicted that Khloé would serve as the latest advocate for Chris’s “vibe,” but in a weird way, it works. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come in terms of conversations around sexuality and authenticity—where playful flirting and unfiltered conversations about attraction can happen without judgment, and where the boundaries between straight and gay are more fluid than ever before.

What does this all mean? Simply put, it’s a moment that shows us that while love and attraction come in many forms, there’s always room for laughter and camaraderie. Khloé’s very public appreciation of Chris’s attractiveness reminds us that whether you’re straight, gay, or somewhere in between, it’s okay to acknowledge that sometimes, people are just hot. It’s a human experience, after all, and one that transcends labels.

So, while we likely won’t be seeing Khloé and Chris walking down the aisle anytime soon (because, you know, they’re not exactly a couple), there’s something comforting in knowing that love—of any kind—can come with humor, understanding, and a whole lot of sass.

In the world of reality TV, this is what we call a win: a blend of authenticity, humor, and a whole lot of love—no matter how you identify. So here’s to Chris Appleton, the man everyone seems to be obsessed with, and to Khloé Kardashian, who never hesitates to say exactly what’s on her mind.

At the end of the day, who wouldn’t want to hang with a crew that keeps things this real, this fun, and this unapologetically authentic?

Source: Just Jared, Daily Mail