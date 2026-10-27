Kid Cudi is Cooking Up a Storm as Jean-Michel Basquiat

Kid Cudi is taking matters into his own hands.

If Hollywood won’t give you the role you’ve been dreaming about, why not make the movie yourself? That’s exactly what Kid Cudi is doing with JEAN, his upcoming film about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Cudi will write, direct, and star as the late art icon, with filming expected to begin in 2027. He recently shared an early look at his transformation, complete with a Basquiat-inspired wig (that he says will get even better over time), and revealed that the project has been a long time coming.

After years of people asking when he’d play Basquiat, Cudi decided to stop waiting for someone else to make it happen. He’s been digging into books and speaking with people who knew the artist to help bring his own vision to the screen.

The goal? A film celebrating Basquiat, 1980s New York, and the artist’s lasting influence. And with Cudi personally steering the project, we’re curious to see what he brings to a story that’s already been told on screen.

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Can We Talk About Keith Haring, Though?

While the casting news has us intrigued, there’s another name we’d love to see in JEAN: Keith Haring.

Haring and Basquiat were part of New York’s downtown art community in the early 1980s, a scene where artists made their mark beyond traditional galleries. The pair became friends while building their careers, sharing a world of creative experimentation that helped shape contemporary art.

Haring was also an openly gay artist whose work became closely connected to LGBTQ+ culture and activism. His relationship with Basquiat offers an opportunity to explore the friendships and creative connections behind two artists whose legacies continue to resonate.

After Basquiat died in 1988, Haring created A Pile of Crowns for Jean-Michel Basquiat in tribute to his friend. Haring died in 1990, making their shared history all the more poignant.

We’re not saying the film needs to turn into an art-history lecture, but these two weren’t just names hanging on museum walls. Their friendship is part of the story, and we’d love to see it treated with care.

Consider Us Curious

Basquiat’s sexuality was never definitively established, so we’re not here to assign him a label. But his friendships and the vibrant, unconventional world around him deserve room in any thoughtful portrayal of his life.

Cudi has promised a fresh perspective on an artist who’s inspired him for years. With filming still ahead and more details to come, we’ll be watching for updates.

And if Keith Haring makes it into the picture? Even better.