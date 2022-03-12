Kutztown University Prepares To Open Keith Haring Fitness Court

Born and raised in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, pop artist and cultural icon Keith Haring truly never forgot his roots, even after becoming a global sensation, Frequently referring to himself as “Keith from Kutztown” Haring (also a Kutztown High School alumni) donated the “Untitled (Figure Balancing on Dog)” to Kutztown Park in the 90’s, where it still is on display today. The New Arts Program building on Main Street also showcases some of Haring’s art (in the form of a floor mural) safely secured under coats of polyurethane.

While rare and authentic Haring works can be found in Kutztown everywhere from Kutztown’s St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Kutztown Area Historical Society, and the Kutztown School District, the community of Kutztown is preparing to pay tribute to one of their favorite sons in a truly monumental way. In partnership with Kutztown Community Partnership (KCP), Kutztown University is preparing to usher in the truly unique Keith Haring Fitness Park to the Pennsylvania campus to promote both health and wellness in the Kutztown community. Located on the corner of Baldy St. & Normal Ave. (directly on the KU campus) Haring’s own art will be threaded throughout the entire project.

Sandy Green, Kutztown University’s community liaison and government relations assistant (as well as KCP’s community liaison) said to Kutztown.edu “We are proud and excited that Keith’s hometown, Kutztown, was one of 10 nationally chosen sites for the project. We have an amazing opportunity to transform one of Kutztown’s highly visible locations, the corner of Normal Avenue and South Baldy Street, into an iconic destination point. The Keith Haring Outdoor Fitness Court will be part art gallery, part outdoor gym and a point of pride for Kutztown.”

Keith Haring Fitness Court is poised to open in the Fall of 2022 and will showcase Haring’s iconic dancing figures designs.