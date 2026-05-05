Did Kim Petras Really Throw Shade at Nicki Minaj—or Was It a Hack? 

Celebrity “I was hacked” stories usually come with a side of skepticism—but this Kim Petras vs Nicki Minaj one arrived with screenshots, fandom chaos, and a collaboration caught in the crossfire.

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When a Chatroom Turns Into a Headline

What was meant to be a controlled space quickly spiraled. Messages appearing under Kim Petras’ name in a fan chatroom took aim at Nicki Minaj, referring to her as a “beast of a lady” while discussing their song together. For someone like Petras, whose online fan interactions are usually part of the appeal, the shift from casual chat to controversy was immediate.

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The post read:

“detour coming to outstream alone we need to remove this song with that beast of a lady from my discog [discography] what y’all think.”

Given that the two previously teamed up on Alone from Petras’ ‘Feed the Beast’, it didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots—and then immediately start arguing over them.

A Hack, According to Team Petras

The cleanup was swift. A representative for Petras clarified that the messages weren’t hers, explaining:

“Kim Petras launched a new chat feature on her website yesterday where her name was meant to be user-protected, however earlier today someone other than Kim was able to use the name and type things without her knowledge or approval,”

Shortly after, the chat feature itself was pulled offline, suggesting whatever went wrong, it went wrong fast. For Petras, it also meant pulling the plug before the situation escalated even further.

Petras addressed it directly as well, posting:

“Website was hacked, nothing in that chat room came from me. You’ve lost your chat room privileges.”

There’s something almost poetic about a pop star revoking “chat room privileges” mid-scandal—it’s giving digital detention with a PR twist.

The Internet Isn’t New to This Plotline

Fans didn’t just react—they brought receipts from pop culture history. Some pointed out how familiar the situation felt, invoking Rita Ora’s infamous 2014 Twitter moment.

Back then, a tweet from her account read:

“Dropping my new song Monday if this gets 100,000 retweets.”

When that number didn’t materialize, the follow-up came quickly:

“By the way my Twitter got hacked somebody is threatening to release new music I’ve worked really hard on. Nothing comes out until I’m ready.”

Different year, different platform—but the same side-eye from the timeline.

Fans, Doubts, and the Nicki Factor

Of course, not everyone was convinced. Replies ranged from supportive to brutally direct, with one comment cutting through the noise:

“How come every single time yall get “hacked” its something gotta do with nicki EVERY TIME gtfo pussy ass kim”

It’s messy, it’s loud, and it’s very online—especially when Nicki Minaj is involved, where fanbases don’t just observe drama, they participate in it.

So… What Now?

For now, the official story stands: a compromised chat feature, messages that weren’t hers, and a feature that’s no longer available. Whether fans fully buy that explanation is another story entirely.

But one thing’s clear—what started as a niche fan interaction turned into a full-blown pop culture moment overnight. Hack or shade? The drama had everyone talking, theories flying, and screenshots spreading like wildfire, proving that in the age of instant digital chaos, nothing online stays private for long. So, what do you think—was it really a hack, or did Kim throw some secret shade?

Source: People